Matvei Michkov has been the talk of the town over the past few hours. At noon today, it was reported that the Flyers forward would not be in uniform today because he failed to follow team rules.

No further details have emerged since then regarding what he is accused of. But the Flyers, apparently, saw fit to discipline him.

And clearly, this didn't go over well in Philadelphia, as fans chanted “We want Michkov!” at the start of today's game—without even knowing the full story, let's not forget.

But after the game, Rick Tocchet spoke briefly about the Michkov situation. The coach confirmed that the Russian will be back in the lineup tomorrow against the Islanders.

The situation “has been handled” and “we're moving on,” Tocchet said.

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet says Matvei Michkov will be back in the lineup tomorrow. “We've dealt with it, and we move on.” #LetsGoFlyers — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 27, 2026

It's worth noting that this afternoon, the Flyers won 5-2 even without Michkov. They weren't exactly facing a powerhouse (the Canucks were just passing through Philadelphia for the game), but it's still a noteworthy victory under the circumstances.

It would have been easy to let the Michkov situation become a distraction… yet again, some might say.

It will be interesting to see if, over the next few days, we learn a little more about what led to today's decision. But what's clear is that this is yet another chapter in what seems to be a pretty tense relationship between Michkov and the Flyers.

A story like this, if it had been an isolated incident, wouldn't necessarily have caused much of a stir. Except that there have been quite a few incidents of this kind involving Michkov lately, you know…

In a Nutshell

– Not bad, the kid.

COLE HUTSON GOES THE LENGTH OF THE ICE AND SNIPES IT FOR HIS 2ND OF THE GAME WOW 😱🚨 https://t.co/jyTlawnqpl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 27, 2026

– Worth noting.

Joe Smith: Re Wild: There's a pretty good chance we'll see Jared Spurgeon back on a short-term deal. The captain wants to stay and probably isn't looking to break the bank – The Athletic (11/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 27, 2026

– Big win for the Steelers.