If you haven't been following today's NHL news, there's one story in particular that's been making headlines.

Matvei Michkov was benched by the Flyers for this afternoon's game against the Canucks because he violated a team rule. The organization declined to provide further details about what happened.

The result? The team's fans are furious.

Just seconds after the opening faceoff against the Canucks, fans in Philly started chanting, “We want Michkov!” to show their displeasure with the decision to bench him.

Yikes.



« WE WANT MICHKOV » chants break out after he wasn't in the lineup today 👀👀👀 https://t.co/kwfcEvFUDW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 27, 2026

The team's fans are frustrated, and in a way, that's understandable.



Matvei Michkov is the Flyers' best offensive player, and the way the club is handling its young star continues to be the subject of discussion—for reasons that aren't necessarily positive.

Fans in Philly are passionate: they want to see Michkov shine, and right now, it seems like everyone wants Daniel Brière and Rick Tocchet's heads for what's going on within the organization.

Check out the comments under the post below—it'll give you a good idea of the situation…

Please see the following announcement from Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty: Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today's game against Vancouver. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 27, 2026

It'll be interesting to see how this situation plays out in Philadelphia.

Because let's be honest: they're going to have to find a solution to fix this situation. It can't go on like this for years and years…

In Brief

– Big game between the Mammoth and the Predators.

A road win for the @utahmammoth! 🦣 https://t.co/WNbjfSgp5n — NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2026

– Note this.

Keep an eye on the QMJHL, too. https://t.co/ib41K5fRhL https://t.co/sOsSJk8NgB — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 27, 2026

– Nice!