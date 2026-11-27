The Canadiens haven't been able to score lately.

Actually, I'm exaggerating a bit: the Habs have scored 11 goals in their last seven games. You can't say they aren't capable of scoring… but you can say they're having trouble finding the back of the net.

And now, Martin St-Louis has decided to shake things up.

First off, it's worth noting that Ivan Demidov practiced with the rest of his teammates. That's good news.

And what's interesting is that Demi was on a line with Dylan Larkin and Cole Caufield during today's practice. Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky were grouped together on the first line.

Zachary Bolduc, Phillip Danault, and Jake Evans (with Alexandre Texier rotating in) practiced on the third line, while the fourth unit (Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, and Oliver Kapanen) remained unchanged.

Canadiens lines at practice in Vegas: Newhook-Suzuki-Slafkovský

Caufield-Larkin-Demidov

Bolduc-Danault-Evans (Texier rotating in)

F. Xhekaj-Kapanen-Beck — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 27, 2026

Demidov, who hasn't played since the Canadiens' second game of the season in Pittsburgh, was happy to be practicing with his teammates.

His smile in the following video says it all:

Ivan Demidov is all smiles at practice 😁 https://t.co/ne6LONPEbv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 27, 2026

More details to come…