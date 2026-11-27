Something is going on in Philadelphia.

As the Flyers prepare to face the Vancouver Canucks this afternoon, Matvei Michkov is not expected to suit up for the game. According to reports currently circulating, the Russian forward has reportedly been benched for violating team rules.

The situation is bound to spark some talk, especially when it comes to… Matvei Michkov.

For now, the details surrounding this decision remain somewhat unclear. The Flyers have not yet issued an official statement, but an announcement is expected shortly.

So we don't know exactly what happened just yet, but the Flyers have their reasons for coming to a decision like this…

We're expecting an official announcement shortly from the Flyers, but there is word that Matvei Michkov won't play against Vancouver this afternoon due to a violation of team rules. We'll see what further details (if any) might be provided. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 27, 2026

More details to come…