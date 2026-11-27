Man, sometimes the world really gets on my nerves.

We can all agree on one thing: Martin St-Louis didn't lead his team well on Wednesday in Denver. Like his best players, he (really) didn't have a great night.

However, I have to admit something: I'm sick of reading or hearing—every time the Canadiens go through a rough patch—the 1,001 columns calling for or suggesting Martin St-Louis's departure.

Where to even begin?

Yesterday, the point was raised—both on BPM Sports and on 98.5 FM—that a coach doesn't always have to be as beloved as St-Louis currently is.

What will happen next if Martin St-Louis doesn't manage to win?🧐 Read Rej's column HERE ⬇ https://t.co/bumUfh4JRV — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 27, 2026

St-Louis will have to hold his players accountable | Martin St-Louis: “You're not paid to be liked”—Stéphane Waite https://t.co/APFMZjELMg — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 27, 2026

Some have gone even further, questioning St-Louis's future in Montreal.

Honestly, it drives me up the wall every time people have been speculating about Martin St-Louis's potential firing for the past two years. He led the team to the playoffs 18 months ago and took them to the Conference Finals last spring. All while exceeding initial expectations…

Seasons are long in the NHL. It's impossible to get through an 82- or 84-game schedule without going through one or two dry spells. The Habs are going through one right now in November; it's not the end of the world!

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton spend a lot of time with Martin St-Louis: he's their guy.

They offered him a four-season contract extension two and a half months ago—an extension that ties St-Louis to the Habs through 2030. They also brought in an experienced coach in Derek Lalonde. They sacrificed a bit of the future to bring Dylan Larkin into the fold. Are there really people who believe Martin St-Louis's job is in jeopardy right now?

The Canadiens (14-8-4) sit in third place in the NHL's most competitive division this morning.

Progress isn't always linear or steady. It's clear that the Habs will go through some tougher stretches in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

And to think that firing the head coach is a possibility right now is to completely misunderstand how the system works.

In Brief

– Watch for updates early this afternoon, Montreal time.

#Habs will practice in Las Vegas today, and Ivan Demidov is expected to skate with the team. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 27, 2026

– Calder Trophy: Jacob Fowler will face some competition.

The NHL's top 10 rookie point leaders, to date: Roman Kantserov, 20

Trevor Connelly, 19

Cole Hutson, 16

Ivar Stenberg, 16

Gavin McKenna, 15

TJ Hughes, 13

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, 12

Judd Caufield, 12

Victor Eklund, 12

James Hagens, 12 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 27, 2026

– Baseball and hockey in St-Constant.

It's official: professional baseball is returning to the Montreal area. An announcement will be made on Monday, according to information obtained by “Le Journal.” Please share the news! More details here… (@baseballquebec, @baseballcanada, @CDNBaseballNet) https://t.co/IWDCNYElDC https://t.co/QXLYhhgYnT — Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) November 27, 2026

– What a waste of time! Everyone knows Gavin McKenna will never fight (on the ice).

Training for a fight? 👀 Gavin McKenna getting some tips from Brandon Duhaime after practice, because you never know 😅 🎥: @markhmasters https://t.co/y059LsmbhU — BarDown (@BarDown) November 27, 2026

– I thought he'd retired. My bad!