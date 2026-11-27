The Canadiens are still recovering from their worst game of the season. As for Martin St-Louis, he'll be looking to bounce back in Vegas after likely coaching the worst game of his career.

But what really happened Wednesday night in Denver? How could the Habs players—especially the team's key players—have performed so poorly against the Avalanche?

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on November 25, 2026: https://t.co/maptJhF1vy — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 26, 2026

Everyone has their own little explanation or hypothesis: injuries, line combinations, fatigue, defense, the power play, discipline, coaching, focus…

Martin Lemay, for his part, raised a possibility that might explain Montreal's total collapse: the players already had their minds set on the rookies' dinner the next day in Vegas. You can watch his segment on this topic, which was recorded alongside Pierre Dorion.

Lemay based his hypothesis on a few clues: according to Luc Gélinas, the Canadiens players had the day off yesterday in Vegas; they played golf and had a team dinner scheduled. Let's just say that sounds like a possible rookies' dinner… especially since Ivan Demidov caught a flight yesterday morning and arrived in Nevada around lunchtime.

As Pierre Dorion, a former NHL general manager, put it: a few hours before their annual rookies' dinner, the guys already have their minds elsewhere. They aren't focused or fully committed to the game they have to play. They don't want to get injured and miss the dinner.

You don't need any baggage for a rookies' dinner to end up distracting the players mentally…

That said, I've been told that the Habs didn't hold their rookie dinner in either Denver or Vegas. Yes, they already had a day off scheduled, but it wasn't related to the rookie party.

In short, that could have explained a lot, but it just isn't the case. We'll have to find another explanation for the Canadiens' poor performance in Colorado.

I'll leave you now; I'm going to try to find out if the rookie party will take place tomorrow night, after the Habs' afternoon game. Vegas is THE place to hold that kind of party…

In a Nutshell

– Gabriel Landeskog should keep a little something in reserve…

I was looking for a featured image for my article this morning about DLC. I came across this one. Gabriel Landeskog, a clean player… https://t.co/RzTJ1bJJT5 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 27, 2026

– Could we be in for an exciting sprint season with CF Montréal and its fans?

“Don't be surprised if, for the sprint season, we end up with two DP slots and no Alexis Sanchez”—Pat Marsolais, who spoke with someone quite close to the club's upper management #cfmtl — Dr Foot #cfmtl #imfc (@Doc_Mailloux) November 27, 2026

– On Saturday, let's send a clear message: the Impact must stay in Montreal.

One city.🌆 One club.⚜️ One passion.📣 One gathering.💙 Saturday, November 28, 2:00 p.m. West entrance of Saputo Stadium. 👇🏾 https://t.co/wqRDQjm3Jt #IMFC #CFMTL #SaveTheImpact https://t.co/6DBlGtys7j — 1642MTL (@1642Montreal) November 27, 2026

– Major loss for the Islanders.