Why did the Canadiens play so poorly on Wednesday night?

Obviously, everyone has their own opinion on the matter. Injuries, travel, seven games in 12 nights, altitude, fatigue, the fact that the Avalanche are a powerhouse—all the reasons have been brought up.

Is there a grain of truth in each answer? Surely, yes.

But on TSN yesterday, Bryan Hayes put forward a theory. This is just a theory from someone who spoke to the host—not a certainty.

Do we have our first “GTA VI team” in the NHL? In other words, are the Canadiens players spending too much time playing video games in the wake of the popular game's release?

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Of course, this is still just a theory from someone who isn't tasked with covering the Canadiens 24/7 and who isn't often in Montreal. And until proven otherwise, we're not going to accuse anyone.

But with the GTA VI craze in full swing right now, we have to ask ourselves this question about the Canadiens, who have lost their last three games.

Hayes seems to believe it's possible (or at least plausible) because the Canadiens are a young team. Not all young people play video games, but a young group is more likely to be playing GTA VI.

But at the same time, Craig Anderson was in his thirties when GTA V negatively affected his play on the ice…

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Video games are a part of life in NHL locker rooms. There are well-known cases (like Patrik Laine's), but NHL players are just like everyone else.

And right now, there are quite a few of them getting caught up in the GTA VI craze.

In a Nutshell

– Um…

Read this.

From @FlutoShinzawa for @TheAthletic, why a Pavel Zacha trade is unlikely for the Bruins right now ⤵️

https://t.co/f2PQkP4quE — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 27, 2026

– We'll see.