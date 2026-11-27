Nikita Kucherov doesn't want to stay with the Tampa Bay Lightning long-term. We know that.

Naturally, we're wondering what's next for him. Will the Montreal Canadiens, for example, try to sign him this summer as a free agent?

Most people here want to see him in town.

That said, not everyone feels that way. Take Renaud Lavoie, for instance, who often makes it clear: he doesn't want anything to do with the Russian coming to town.

And on that note, Dan Milstein has a message for those who share his view.

Nikita Kucherov's agent (and the agent for players like Kirill Marchenko, Ivan Demidov, Alexandre Texier, Alexander Zharovsky, and Gleb Pugachyov, to name just a few) was a guest on Tony Marinaro's podcast last night.

And he addressed the topic of Kucherov.

What his agent (whose job is to protect his client's interests, of course) says is that Kuch lets his talent do the talking on the ice and that his peers have nothing against him.

He may be stretching it a bit when he says that no NHL player has anything negative to say about Nikita Kucherov, but let's be clear: his job is to protect his client.

But his point is this: since the Lightning's #86 has a good reputation among NHL players, the media outlets that speak out against him are wrong.

This prompted Milstein, who loves to steal the show, to say the following:

« To the media people who say something just because he doesn't smile or talk to them or whatever the reason is, you know what: get a new job! » — Dan Milstein

His agent added that Kucherov is the hardest-working player and that his recent sulking shouldn't be taken as a problem.

We're talking about the following clip, for those who aren't familiar with the reference.

After getting benched last night against the Sabres, Kucherov didn't look pleased 👀 (🎥: @ScrippsSports) https://t.co/RD0rf706uN — BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2026

I think the truth lies somewhere in between, and that things aren't entirely black and white. Yes, Kucherov is a game-changer, and yes, the Canadiens would be all over him.

But yes, we also have to consider whether the Canadiens' leadership group could welcome him into the locker room. I think it would work out, but it's still a question worth asking.

In a Nutshell

– Read this.

The Blue Jays know what to expect. https://t.co/CQyJUWXr2V https://t.co/d9gqmFOyRf — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 27, 2026

– What do you think?

While Dézo and Tony would put Jakub Dobes in net on Saturday against Vegas, Stéphane Fiset would go back to Jacob Fowler! 🥅🏒 Who would you choose? 🤔 https://t.co/wvsCNcDF6M — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 27, 2026

– Time is working against him at this point.