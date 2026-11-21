Ivan Demidov has already missed 21 games this 2026–2027 season, after playing the first two games of the campaign while dealing with an ankle injury.

Twenty-one games is far more than expected, as the Russian forward was originally projected to be sidelined for two to four weeks starting October 6.

It has now been nearly seven weeks since Demidov last played a game.

We're obviously following #93's progress toward a return to action very closely, as he continues to practice ahead of the rest of the team.

He did so again this morning at the Bell Centre, where Demidov took several one-timers and also appeared to be much more fluid on his skates.

So we have some encouraging new footage of his progress.

Demidov looking good taking slapshots ahead of practice at the Bell Centre #GoHabsGo @Thehockeynews #THN https://t.co/lgXujdozbt — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 21, 2026

Karine Hains shared these new images of Demidov on the ice at the Bell Centre, noting that the Russian forward left the ice around 9:42 a.m., well before the Habs' 10:30 a.m. practice.

Demidov left the ice at 9:42. Montreal is set to have its morning skate at 10:30 #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 21, 2026

In short, it's great to see Demidov making progress, and we sincerely hope he'll soon rejoin the group for practices—which will be the final step before his return to the ice.

The Canadiens are clearly missing #93, especially on the power play, where his talent and creativity would be a welcome boost to the NHL's 31st-ranked power play.

In Brief

– What do you think?

“Don't you agree?” 😳 https://t.co/sOE3X7VddG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

– Worth a listen.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business, with some key veterans potentially on the trading block. Is the possibility of Sidney Crosby asking for a trade more real than just a pipe dream now? @mndamico and @ShaunStarr78 discuss it below. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/w0ZYB2CaZE — The Starr & D'Amico Show (@StarrandDamico) November 21, 2026

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