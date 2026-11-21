The 2026-2027 season is already one to forget entirely for the Detroit Red Wings, who are still dealing with trade requests from Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, on top of the team's poor performance.

The Red Wings have an 8-11-3 record and are still desperately trying to complete some kind of trade for at least one of the two players who want out.

And now, as if that weren't enough, a third player from the organization has just asked to leave Detroit.

In fact, another player no longer wants to play for the Red Wings organization, and this time, it's happening in the American Hockey League.

It's Théo Rochette, a 24-year-old Swiss forward who was never drafted, who would like to leave the Detroit organization to return to play in Switzerland—even though he signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings over the summer.

Rochette wants to terminate his contract after just nine games and five points in the American Hockey League.

The Red Wings, however, have no intention of accommodating the young Swiss player.

Report: Rochette wants out; Red Wings won't accommodate his wishes https://t.co/o24YuJLlGK — Bob Duff (@asktheduffer) November 20, 2026

Indeed, as explained in the article, the Red Wings organization will not allow Rochette to return to Switzerland by terminating his contract.

Rochette was surely hoping to play in the NHL, given that he had said he was excited about this opportunity, and now that he hasn't made the team, he'd like to go back home.

It's clear that this is a rather strange request, given that, first of all, there was no guarantee he would play in the NHL, and second, the season is still long, and he could have gotten his chance via a call-up at some point.

Rochette had, in fact, already left the Grand Rapids Griffins on November 2 for personal reasons.

Théo Rochette has requested that the Detroit Red Wings either terminate his contract or loan him back to Lausanne HC; however, the Red Wings are reportedly refusing his request, according to the Swiss publication Blick. Rochette left the Grand Rapids Griffins on what was described as a personal leave of absence on November 2. #LGRW — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 21, 2026

In short, the Red Wings are right not to accommodate him, because if they start giving in to requests to leave the organization—even from American Hockey League players—it sends a message to the entire NHL that you can do and ask whatever you want in Detroit.

There's a limit to what the Red Wings can accept and allow, and they've made that clear.

Now let's see when the Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson situations will be resolved.

In Brief

– Keep a close eye on this today.

The Athletic: Matthew Knies returns to Toronto to face the #Leafs nearly two months after he was traded to #CBJ in a blockbuster deal for Kirill Marchenko. The first meeting in Columbus “felt a little too quick.” It didn't go well. Will tonight be any different?

https://t.co/Zvej6C7VLn — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 21, 2026

– Things are really going badly.

In case you missed Friday's #NHL Rumor Roundup: https://t.co/odud3tdegp — Spector's Hockey (@SpectorsHockey) November 21, 2026

– Phew.