I wonder how David Reinbacher is feeling right now. After being called up by the CH, not only has he not seen any ice time, but his teammate Brett Berard has played two games. They don't play the same position, that's true, but still, I don't understand why the Austrian hasn't been given even the slightest chance to prove himself.

He must be champing at the bit right now, and he's certainly not the only one. But he's a top-10 draft pick, and it's pretty rare for a player of his caliber, at this age, not to have gotten his chance yet.

However, as Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports explains so well, he can look to Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues for inspiration—Broberg broke into the NHL at age 23 after being the eighth overall pick in 2019.

Make no mistake—there's still hope for the young defenseman! Read more here ➡ https://t.co/VyFU1YhGo5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

In the end, it was following a hostile offer from the Blues that his career took off. Let's hope things turn out differently for the Habs defenseman.

Another factor to consider is that the Habs are currently short on right-handed defensemen, and despite that, Reinbacher hasn't been able to secure a spot on the roster.

Honestly, I think he deserves a proper run of 10 to 15 games in the NHL. He's playing well in Laval and looked really good at training camp. Now we need to see him in action for real in the NHL.

The Habs are doing well, and yes, Adam Engstrom is settling in, but still, it's time to give the Austrian a real chance.

In Brief

– The Canadiens and the Rocket aren't playing, but the Lions are.

After 40 🦁 https://t.co/yIDL5HY7Hy — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) November 21, 2026

– Things could get interesting in Philadelphia.

David Pagnotta: On the Flyers: Guys like Travis Konecny, Jamie Drysdale, Cam York, and Owen Tippett to a degree—those guys have taken a bit of a step back in terms of where the focus lies for how this team is going to build itself moving forward—DFO Insider (11/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 21, 2026

– Pretty crazy.