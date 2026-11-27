Yesterday, Ivan Demidov flew to Las Vegas.

Even though he didn't fly with the rest of the team on Tuesday to Colorado, the fact that he's crossing the country to join the team in Nevada is a good sign.

After all, if he had no chance of playing, he'd probably still be in Montreal.

Naturally, the question everyone in Montreal is asking right now is: Will the Russian be able to play tomorrow afternoon with his teammates?

Based on what Renaud Lavoie said this morning on BPM Sports, we shouldn't necessarily expect to see him play tomorrow against the Golden Knights. It would make more sense for him to return to action on Monday against the Mammoth.

Things could change, of course.

Does the Canadiens want to give their player some time to fully practice with the team before returning to action after nearly two months away?

It seems likely.

The Canadiens will practice today, and we expect to see Ivan Demidov there. But one practice isn't much when you're coming back from a major injury like he is.

Even though the Canadiens player is able to skate well on his own, there's a difference between skating alone and getting back into the swing of things by jumping onto a train traveling at full speed.

But after seeing him skate on his own this week, it makes sense to believe that the team practice phase isn't far off.

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Overtime

We'll see in due time who Demidov will be paired with when he returns. And above all, we'll see who Dylan Larkin is paired with tomorrow if the Russian isn't able to make his return to the lineup.

Will Martin St-Louis be tempted to keep Larkin on Nick Suzuki's line, as we saw in the third period of Wednesday night's game in Denver?