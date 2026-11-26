Martin St-Louis is running out of options to get his team back on track.

The Canadiens' head coach may be shuffling his lines a bit, but the results just aren't there.

Is it time to take the next step?

During his show on BPM Sports today, Georges Laraque proposed a rather radical solution to get the Canadiens out of their slump.

If he were in Martin St-Louis's shoes, the former Canadiens player would send Juraj Slafkovsky and Noah Dobson to the stands for the next game, Saturday against the Golden Knights.

Nothing less!

It must be said that both players haven't been playing well for quite some time—you could even say since the start of the season.

This is far from just a single poor performance against the Avalanche. Both players are capable of much more, and we've been waiting for several games now to see them step up their game.

Georges Laraque believes the head coach needs to shake things up within the team, and that starts with how he manages his star players.

Why should these players be treated differently from role players when they aren't delivering?

In his view, some players take their spots in the lineup for granted, regardless of their performance.

The former Canadiens player was also unimpressed with Noah Dobson's performance last night—both for his turnover on the Avalanche's first goal and for his lack of reaction when Kaiden Guhle was hit right in front of him.

As for Juraj Slafkovsky, even his return to the first line doesn't seem to have been enough to get him back on track. It would be surprising to see Martin St-Louis go so far as to bench both players, especially given the number of injured players on the Habs.

But I understand Georges Laraque's point.

What message does this send to the role players who are giving it their all night after night to keep their spots in the lineup, while others continue to enjoy the same privileges despite their struggles?

Ivan Demidov's eventual return will give Martin St-Louis more options, but, as the former enforcer pointed out, it's not necessarily a matter of line combinations.

At some point, the team's best players need to step up. Really step up!

I'd be curious to see how the rest of the locker room would react if Slafkovsky and Dobson actually had to watch the next game from the stands.

That would send quite a message.

in a nutshell

– What a game!

WHAT A COMEBACK BY THE EAGLES IN DALLAS! 🦅🍗 #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/JJlNgYRrnu — RDS (@RDSca) November 27, 2026

– Interesting.

🔥🔥🔥- (EXCLUSIVE) – Stadium Renovations: What Will the PQ Decide? @985Sports @le985fm @parcolympique The Olympic Stadium renovation project is well underway at the Olympic Park, but for the project to continue moving forward, significant funding must be confirmed in the coming weeks. The new Minister of Finance and Infrastructure, Nicolas Marceau, will present his economic and budget update in the coming days, which will include an update on the funds allocated to the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI). The Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) is the Quebec government's long-term budget and roadmap for building, repairing, and modernizing all of its public infrastructure, including the Olympic Stadium. How much will it cost? According to information obtained by 98.5 FM, the CAQ government had already confirmed the amount of $50 million—the standard budgetary threshold generally allocated to launch the first planning phase, develop business plans, and prepare preliminary cost estimates for major government projects—in this case, the future interior renovations of the stadium. 98.5 FM also learned that the CAQ had set aside an initial tranche of $250 million for the year 2028 to begin the interior work. This amount was intended for the renovation of the restrooms, luxury suites, and the stands closest to the field. Interestingly, this amount had originally been set aside in 2019, when the goal was to renovate the stadium in time for the 2024 FIFA World Cup. Since that project was abandoned, the funds were reallocated to the year 2028. It is not impossible that the Olympic Park will request access to this sum sooner than expected, with the goal of beginning the first phase of interior stadium renovations as early as 2027. The Cabinet has the authority to bring forward PQI funding allocations to accelerate strategic projects. The Cloud on the Horizon However, Marceau recently highlighted a historic shortfall of $65 billion in the PQI's project pipeline. It is unusual for a new government to oppose funding already set aside for a project, but Marceau recently made it clear that the fall budget update will focus on emergency measures to address the cost of living. The Treasury Board's current mantra is austerity, postponement, and cancellation of projects to restore balance. An “allocated” amount is not necessarily a granted amount: it must be authorized by the government. An Important Decision The information obtained by 98.5 FM does not indicate that the amount in question has been withdrawn, but confirmation from Marceau will be necessary. A decision to the contrary would be catastrophic for the stadium renovation project. After an $870 million investment in the roof, the stadium would remain unusable. It could also hinder the potential sale of CF Montréal to a local buyer. It's worth noting that Section 100 of the stands—the seats closest to the field—has been dismantled and scrapped. Furthermore, the $250 million originally set aside will not be enough to complete all the necessary work inside the stadium. A new playing surface, open-air walkways, a new sound system, and a new giant screen were also part of the original project. This means that additional funding will be needed—and very soon. Another pressing issue on the new premier's agenda. Economic Development Minister Stéphane Paquet will be at the stadium this morning for a photo op and may provide an update on this matter. — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) November 27, 2026

– William Nylander disagrees with this decision.

“I didn't agree with it…” William Nylander demoted to the Leafs' second power-play unit… Story from @markhmasters: https://t.co/8x9NG42ghI — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 27, 2026

– Congratulations.