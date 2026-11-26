Last night's loss by the Canadiens to the Colorado Avalanche continues to be the talk of the town, and for good reason.

Michel Bergeron didn't mince words today during his appearance on the JiC show on TVA Sports.

The former coach believes that Martin St-Louis had his worst game since taking over as the Canadiens' head coach.

“It was St-Louis's worst game since he's been with the Canadiens.” — Michel Bergeron

“It was St-Louis' worst game since he's been with the Canadiens” – Bergie https://t.co/jnxWATlrcF — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2026

It's hard to disagree with him.

Beyond the 6-0 score, it's the way the Habs lost that's concerning.

At times, as Michel Bergeron noted, it felt like the Avalanche players were in practice—they had that much space on the ice. Their clear-outs looked practically like five-on-zero drills.

Where was the Canadiens' forecheck?

Jared Bednar's men were able to take their time building the offense without really facing any pressure.

What bothers me the most is that it didn't seem like Martin St-Louis had any solutions to turn things around. Whether it was managing his lines, making defensive adjustments, or applying pressure on the opponent, nothing seemed to be working.

Of course, the players also bear their share of the responsibility. It's not the coach who commits turnovers on the ice. But when your team is being dominated like that, it's also your job to find solutions before it's too late.

Marco D'Amico actually raised an interesting point today on the Starr & D'Amico Show.

According to him, the other NHL teams have figured out how to play against the Habs.

« The entire NHL is on notice with the Montreal Canadiens… everyone has figured it out » – @mndamico #sick #starranddamicoshow

@ShaunStarr78 https://t.co/wE270I0vXr — The Starr & D'Amico Show (@StarrandDamico) November 26, 2026

In particular, he wonders when was the last time the Habs completely dominated their opponent.

D'Amico also believes that Jacob Fowler's performances have masked some of the team's shortcomings, much like Jakub Dobes did during the last playoffs.

Injuries also cannot serve as an excuse for all of the Canadiens' poor performances. Other NHL teams also have to deal with the absence of key players.

Martin St-Louis has often been praised for the work he's done since arriving in Montreal, and rightly so. But if the other 31 NHL teams have figured out how to neutralize his team, it's now up to him to adapt.

in a nutshell

– Why not?

Maxim Lapierre has his own ideas about the lines he'd like to see! 🤔 Read his explanations here ➡ https://t.co/kFgEz01oXY https://t.co/6K1r6vul6F — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Pierre LeBrun: On Simon Edvinsson: The Bruins have been in the mix from the start, I just don't know if they have the assets that excite Detroit as much – Oilers Now (11/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 26, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

The example of Brett Bateman is quite telling. https://t.co/lgVYBn0AZc https://t.co/coJxl2La1p — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 27, 2026

– That's outrageous.