We know Cole Caufield as a guy who has a knack for scoring goals.

That's his specialty as a hockey player, after all.

Except that our very own Cole has been struggling lately. And we need to talk about it (just as we've been doing so often with Juraj Slafkovsky for some time now). What's good for Slaf is good for the other Canadiens players, too…

Caufield hasn't found the net in his last seven games. He's going through his worst slump since December 2024, as Nicolas Cloutier mentioned in an article for TVA Sports.

But for me, there are two things in particular that worry me about #13's play.

People are making a big deal out of Slafkovsky's slow start, but he's far from the only one struggling to find his rhythm. Caufield is going through his worst slump in two years. Worse yet, he had more points during his 2024 slump. Details: https://t.co/q8jGhvMgZy https://t.co/UNRJZp4mvu — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 26, 2026

There are two things that worry me because we don't usually see this from Caufield. What am I referring to, you ask?

1. In his last seven games, Caufield has a total of 19 shots on goal. That seems fine… but when you look at his shots per game, you can see that something's off:

Four shots against the Avalanche (November 14)

Two shots against the Rangers (November 16)

One shot against the Devils (November 18)

Six shots against the Hurricanes (November 19)

Three shots against the Flyers (November 21)

One shot against the Kings (November 23)

Two shots against the Avalanche (November 25)

Caufield has taken two or fewer shots on goal (shots that hit the target) in four of his last seven games. And that's not normal, because that's what makes him dangerous on the ice: his shot.

2. You might say that one doesn't go without the other, but Caufield has also had far fewer scoring chances since his slump began. We don't see him getting many quality chances in a game (which used to be the norm), and that worries me.

Obviously, the American is a goal-scorer, and it's often said that players like him can go through rough patches.

But… the Canadiens have scored only 11 goals in their last seven games: they need the contribution of the guy who netted 51 last season.

Caufield will have to find a way to step up (and wake up).

In Brief

– Monty continues to be a solid goaltender.



Montembeault “wishes the Habs and their fans a Stanley Cup” https://t.co/CEsFJhT0Lk — RDS (@RDSca) November 26, 2026

– Heads up, everyone.

Christmas magic is coming to the Bell Centre! On December 14, come cheer on the Canadiens at a festive evening presented by Coca-Cola! Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Friedman | 32T | Edvinsson & #NHLBruins: I think they're in; I think they really like the player. What I've heard is that there's also a limit to how far Boston is willing to go. They're prepared to pay a significant price. I'm just not sure they're prepared to pay the price Detroit wants. 11/26 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 26, 2026

– News from MLB.