Juraj Slafkovsky isn't doing enough.

He isn't able to dominate the way we've seen him do on several occasions last season, and that's why he's having such a difficult start to the season.

He doesn't seem like the same player on the ice anymore.

What's concerning is when you think about the numerous hits to the head he's taken in recent years.

It takes two hands to count all the times (7) he's been hit in the head over the past four years: one has to wonder if that's related to his poor start to the season.

At the very least, we have to ask whether his health is a cause for concern. There must be a reason somewhere, after all…

❓️ Do all these hits explain Juraj Slafkovsky's play since the start of the season? (Credit: @RiseFromTheAshZ) https://t.co/b1FLGXFp0V — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 26, 2026

We know this: a blow to the head can have devastating effects on a player's career.

And when a player takes several of them in such a short span of time—as we've seen with Slaf since 2022—it certainly gives rise to a lot of concern.

I really hope that's not the case and that the big Slovak is okay. I hope this is just a rough patch and that he'll bounce back before long.

But again, I'll say it: we're not talking about the same player anymore since his fight with Brandon Hagel. He took a solid hit from Max Crozier a few days after that fight in the series against the Lightning last spring, and that, too, seemed to (really) hurt.

In any case. We'll see over time if Slaf will be able to get his game back.



And if that doesn't happen… well, then we'll really have to start asking questions about his health.

In a Nutshell

– Absolutely.

The Habs' line combinations are long overdue for a change… https://t.co/NoV61F3hfc — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 26, 2026

– Note to self.

Thomas Meilleur-Giguère will NOT be wearing the Supra jersey in 2027. I'm told it's not because he wasn't interested in the Supra project. This signing in British Columbia is reportedly more related to his family and personal situation than anything else. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 26, 2026

– Jeannot takes the lead.