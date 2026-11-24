The week following the 113th Grey Cup was eventful in the CFL, with two major—and somewhat unexpected—coaching changes.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers parted ways with head coach Mike O'Shea after 12 seasons. The next day, the Montreal Alouettes parted ways with defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe, ending a five-season partnership. These decisions raise several questions.

Where will Mike O'Shea end up?

If O'Shea wants to coach in 2027, a CFL team will certainly be ready to hire him, according to CFL.ca. He is the most successful head coach in Blue Bombers history, with a 126-86 record and 10 consecutive playoff appearances. Under his leadership, Winnipeg reached the Grey Cup five years in a row, winning the title in 2019 and 2021.

Hired in December 2014 by General Manager Kyle Walters, he built a culture that made Winnipeg a top destination, to the point where some players accepted lower salaries to stay there. However, all head coaching positions are currently filled, and he might also choose to step back.

Who will replace him in Winnipeg?

This will be the Blue Bombers' first head coach hire in over a decade. Management could opt for a first-time head coach, as they did with O'Shea in 2014, or go with a more established name. In fact, an assistant coach from the Alouettes might be of interest to the Blue Bombers.

Several decisions will also depend on the players. Quarterback Zach Collaros will turn 39 next season and has expressed uncertainty about his future, as have offensive linemen Stanley Bryant and Patrick Neufeld. The team can, however, count on a solid core, led by running back Brady Oliveira.

What's Next for Montreal?

Thorpe's departure came as a surprise. He led one of the league's best defenses for most of his five seasons. In 2026, the Alouettes finished second in the league, allowing 25.4 points per game, and fourth in net yards allowed.

The Alouettes, who have reached the Grey Cup three times in four years, are nonetheless in a strong position to attract quality candidates under Jason Maas, whether from within the organization or from outside. This is a crucial hire for a team looking to take that final step, having lost 37-30 to Edmonton in the last Grey Cup. The major shake-up may just be beginning.

With information from CFL.ca.

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