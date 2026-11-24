The Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ) has announced its individual and team honors for the 2026 men's college football season across all three divisions.

In Division 1, Léonard Lemay, running back for the Cégep de Limoilou Titans, was named Most Valuable Player. He finished the season with 966 rushing yards on 114 carries and five touchdowns.

Division 1: CNDF and Vanier in the Spotlight

Campus Notre-Dame-de-Foy swept three awards. Cornerback Antoine Simard was named Rookie of the Year; wide receiver Ramses Ndougou was named Offensive Player of the Year with 46 receptions for 815 yards and eight touchdowns; and offensive lineman Olivier Léonard was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The Vanier College Cheetahs also had two award winners: linebacker Joel Nyandoro, Defensive Player of the Year (50 tackles, including 9 for loss, two sacks, one interception, and one touchdown), and Terrence Brown, Special Teams Player of the Year, who notably scored a touchdown on a punt return.

Benjamin Charretton Delagrave, of the Phénix from Collège André-Grasset, is the Outstanding Student-Athlete. The coaching staff of the Géants from Cégep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu was recognized, while the Élans from Cégep Garneau won the Sportsmanship Banner.

Division 2: Saint-Hyacinthe Dominates

Prince Ikekhide of John Abbott College is the Most Valuable Player with 1,220 offensive yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Zachary Deschamps of Lionel-Groulx College is the Offensive Player of the Year after dominating the league with 2,485 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Quarterback Elliot Poulin of Cégep Beauce-Appalaches is the Rookie of the Year with 1,905 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to 475 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe took home three honors: linebacker Dario Gagnon (Defensive Player of the Year), Cédrik Bolduc-Di Zazzo (Defensive Line), and Mathis Caya (Offensive Line). Augustin Ward, from Lionel-Groulx, was named Outstanding Student-Athlete; the coaching staff at Cégep Édouard-Montpetit received an award; and Cégep de Lévis won the Sportsmanship Banner.

Division 3: Jonquière and the Outaouais

In the Northeast Division, quarterback Tristan Tremblay of Cégep de Jonquière was named Most Valuable Player with 1,748 yards and 17 touchdown passes, in addition to 325 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. His coaching staff also received an award. Thomas Dominique (Rimouski) is the Rookie of the Year, Dan Favre Victoire (Thetford) is the Offensive Player of the Year, and Philippe Dufour (Rimouski) is the Defensive Player of the Year, with six sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

In the Southwest Division, wide receiver James Faragher of Cégep de l'Outaouais was named Most Valuable Player with 43 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns. His teammate Laurent Benoit was named Rookie of the Year. The Cégep de Victoriaville was particularly well-represented, with Pier-Alexandre Trépanier (offensive player), Hubert Gaumond (defensive player, nine sacks), Liam Collard (student-athlete), and its coaching staff.

Several of these players could soon make the leap to the college level, such as this promising quarterback who has chosen the Rouge et Or. On the college side, the Rouge et Or claimed more than half of the RSEQ All-Star Team.

The complete lists are available on the RSEQ website.

With information from the RSEQ.

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