The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Washington tonight with the best offense in town, and the Commanders don't have much room for error.

Monday Night Football, airing at 8:15 p.m. at Northwest Stadium, features two rookie quarterbacks: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. On paper, it's a tantalizing matchup. On the field, however, the two teams are having very different seasons.

Burrow Is Unstoppable

The Bengals (7-2) arrive in the capital on the back of five straight wins. During that streak, they've scored at least 31 points in every game, and they're averaging 30.9 points per game this season.

Burrow's latest stellar performance came eight days ago, in the Sunday night game against the Steelers. He completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, in a 38-18 victory. People have recently been wondering if Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the world. His recent performances have done nothing to quell that debate.

With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as their primary targets, the Bengals' offense is a nightmare for any secondary. And tonight, they face a Washington defense that's struggling against the pass.

A Battered Commanders Team

The Commanders (3-5-1) had a few extra days to prepare after their 24-21 victory over the Giants in New York on November 12. Daniels threw three touchdown passes in that game, including a game-winning 32-yarder to Stefon Diggs late in the game.

But the injury list is long. According to Athlon Sports, wide receiver Terry McLaurin is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, and left guard Laremy Tunsil is on the injured reserve list. Running backs Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are questionable.

Daniels will therefore have to carry a heavy load. His mobility could, however, be an asset: the Bengals' defense, which has been more inconsistent than their offense, has often struggled to contain quarterbacks who step out of the pocket.

What's at stake

For Cincinnati, a win would solidify their first-place standing in the AFC North. The Steelers lost Sunday in Philadelphia, in a game marked by DK Metcalf's ejection, and the Browns also have a 6-4 record.

For Washington, it's a different story. Despite a record below .500, the team isn't out of contention yet in the NFC East, where the Eagles and the Commanders are struggling. But the Giants (6-3) are pulling ahead, and a loss tonight would make a comeback even more difficult.

Our Take

All signs point to the Bengals being the favorites, and for good reason. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, and their opponent is shorthanded. But a Monday night home game, with a quarterback capable of improvising like Daniels, is never a sure thing.

The key for Washington: keep the ball as long as possible and limit Burrow's possessions. If the Commanders find themselves in a back-and-forth scoring battle, it will be hard to keep up.

The full schedule is available on the NFL website.

With information from Athlon Sports.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.