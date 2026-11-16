Juraj Slafkovsky was acting like a crybaby again on Monday night.

As the team headed back to the locker room after the second period, he took the time to let Nick Suzuki know exactly what he thought.

Here's the footage from TVA Sports.

Slafkovsky was very expressive… with Nick Suzuki 😬 https://t.co/NYrt9lQRqR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

It's pretty concerning to see one of your best players whine like that.

And this isn't the first time Slafkovsky has complained like this this week.

On Saturday, he was caught on camera whining to Martin St-Louis on the bench.

While Slaf was whining, Suzuki stayed calm. That's good news.

If the situation escalates to the point where your captain loses his cool, that's when it gets scary.

We're willing to bet there will be long discussions in the locker room to address this issue in the coming days.

In a Nutshell

We've long criticized Matvei Michkov for his behavior on the Flyers' bench, but that's kind of what's happening with Slafkovsky right now. We can't let one player's frustration disrupt the team chemistry that's developed over the past few years.