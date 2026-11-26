All right.

You might have expected Florian Xhekaj to be suspended for his actions at the end of last night's game against the Avalanche.

But that won't be the case.

Basically, the younger Xhekaj brother will (only) have to pay a fine of $2,426.98 for his hit. He got lucky… because his hit was dangerous.

Gabriel Landeskog must be happy to hear that… #OrNot

Montreal's Florian Xhekaj has been fined $2,426.98, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip against Colorado's Fedor Svechkov. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 26, 2026

More details to come…