Dylan Larkin is now with the Canadiens, much to the delight of many fans.

On Monday, as the center made his debut with the Canadiens, the crowd at the Bell Centre adapted their chant. Instead of chanting “We Want Larkin” as they did in October, they chanted “We Got Larkin” during the game.

That was a nice touch.

“WE GOT LARKIN” – The Bell Centre is on fire! https://t.co/VksIiLLtuP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

But Montreal fans aren't the only ones capable of sending messages. And last night, Red Wings fans proved it.

How? They decided to chant “Who Needs Larkin” at the end of the game against the Canucks.

As reported by Mylène Richard (Quebecor), the fans waited until their team was leading by a comfortable margin—5–1—and then let the whole world know they didn't need their former captain.

That's very creative.

“Who needs Larkin” chants at Red Wings vs. Canucks at LCA. https://t.co/9fAW8e3CVR — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 26, 2026

Of course, in the comments on Helene St. James' tweet, some people are pointing out that the Red Wings aren't exactly in a strong position in the standings to be making such claims.

But at the same time, if they want to do it, now's the time. Detroit has been undefeated since the trade, and the Habs have lost their way. We're talking about just one game for the Red Wings and two for the Habs, of course, but still—things aren't going to get any better for Detroit.

Right now, Red Wings fans are frustrated, and that's normal. Under similar circumstances, Canadiens fans would be angry, too.

Time will tell.

My dad took his dogs for a walk today and sent me this 😂 https://t.co/lxJkhcUFux — Jake (@313Hockey) November 25, 2026

In a Nutshell

– That's right.

The Habs had a magical season last year… and a pretty lucky one, too 🫢 Read more here ➡ https://t.co/xZznll1HIy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2026

– So he's ready to get back in the game.

The Canadiens have activated defenseman Bryce Pickford from the injured reserve list and loaned him to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have activated defenseman Bryce Pickford from IR and have loaned him to the Laval Rocket. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2026

– Interesting.

We're not out of the woods yet in Baltimore. https://t.co/RHkB3kSfuJ https://t.co/IKFGMoZevV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 26, 2026

– Worth noting.