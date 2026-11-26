Will Florian Xhekaj be suspended for his actions last night?

Remember that during the game against Colorado, Florian Xhekaj was at the center of the altercation. In particular, he angered “Captain Respect” (Gabriel Landeskog) after the game.

I'm joking about the Avalanche captain, but it's true that we're talking about a gesture that has no place on the ice.

Is a suspension coming for Florian Xhekaj? 🫣 https://t.co/IIPcfE8nNU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2026

According to Eric Engels' report on X, we shouldn't expect the Department of Player Safety to suspend Florian Xhekaj moving forward.

The word on the street is that, in the worst-case scenario, it could end with just a fine.

I think DOPS is closely reviewing Florian Xhekaj's dangerous trip for supplementary discipline (perhaps a fine at worst), but early whispers suggest the clubs aren't expecting further disciplinary action to result from that Avs-Habs game. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 26, 2026

Details to follow…