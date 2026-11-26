Last night's game, which ended 6-0 in favor of the Avalanche, won't go down in history. Not for the right reasons, at least.

The antics of Gabriel Landeskog and the Xhekaj brothers are grabbing the spotlight this morning. And in fact, that's overshadowing the fact that the Canadiens played some terrible hockey last night.

It was really bad, to be honest.

For the past few games, it doesn't feel like the Canadiens have been playing inspired hockey. The guys are struggling to find their footing on the ice and play the right way.

Their defensive play, in particular, isn't up to par. And poor Jacob Fowler (who didn't get the job done) was left to fend for himself.

Six goals allowed | “We need to tighten things up defensively”—Martin St-Louis https://t.co/IcERJZbXFa — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 26, 2026

For the past few games, the Canadiens have lacked a killer instinct. They've scored just 11 goals in their last seven games, and you can tell the guys are running out of steam.

If this keeps up, Dylan Larkin is going to ask to be traded again. #Hehe

Joking aside, Larkin didn't manage to make a difference last night, but he was probably the best forward on the ice last night for his new team.

He looked particularly good when paired with Nick Suzuki.

Dylan Larkin and Lane Hutson were two players who found ways to stand out with the puck. But other than that, let's just say it was a pretty quiet night last night.

And the game was already late…

Good thing Hutson is there to spark things up in the offensive zone. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 26, 2026

There are several people within the Canadiens' organization who didn't rise to the occasion in this first game of the road trip. Not everything was perfect, but the game was still terrible.

What do I take away from all this?

1. With Kaiden Guhle not looking like he'll play on Saturday (we hope he's feeling better this morning), it's fair to wonder whether David Reinbacher will play against the Golden Knights.

But part of me thinks Martin St-Louis will find a way to keep him out of the lineup.

2. Speaking of which: the coach is also taking a lot of heat this morning. His line management—or rather, his inability to adapt during games—is coming under fire right now.

But at least his players didn't pull an Aaron Rodgers and leave him hanging in front of the media.

Okay, Marty. You've got a shiny new player… five periods in with him, and the offense is completely stagnant. You have tons of line options… your first lineup choice doesn't have to be set in stone. Mix it up. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 26, 2026

3. Among the guys who aren't cutting it and who might need to play a little less: Noah Dobson. But the problem is that yesterday, Guhle got injured and Arber Xhekaj didn't play the whole game.

The Canadiens need to see their highest-paid defenseman step up. This isn't the first time we've said it, and he's well aware of it.

The defenseman acknowledges that his play isn't up to par #GoHabsGo

https://t.co/uBs98F9NQQ — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) November 26, 2026

4. The Canadiens' power play didn't score a single goal. The Avalanche, on the other hand, went 2-for-5.

In my opinion, it's because the Colorado guys get to eat filet mignon while the Canadiens' players are stuck eating nothing but Kraft Dinner.

5. Injuries don't excuse the Canadiens' current performance. But without Mike Matheson on the blue line, it's clearly a lot tougher.

That's one of the reasons why, for the first time this season, the Canadiens have lost three straight games. After all, the team hasn't been good defensively.

Sportlogic reports a staggering total of 14 scoring chances for the Avalanche resulting from turnovers by the Habs. Good night. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 26, 2026

6. The Canadiens arrived in Vegas overnight—and Ivan Demidov will arrive in Nevada today. There's no practice scheduled for Thursday, but the team will take to the ice tomorrow.

Will things go better on Saturday against the Golden Knights?

In Brief

– Listen to this.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard and Pascal Harvey 🎙️ The inevitable lockout, Tarik Skubal's contract, and the Blue Jays' needs are on the agenda 🔥 https://t.co/rMOpJ4jvkz — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 26, 2026

– Interesting.

Did you know there's a fourth French-speaking player on the Capitals? 😯 British Columbian Justin Sourdif explained to @JFChaumontLNH his ties to Quebec—and, more specifically, to Abitibi. Read more: https://t.co/XXquzx8vGn https://t.co/irHPYR5HtV — NHL (@LNH_FR) November 26, 2026

– Read more.

The team is showing signs of life after years of struggle. https://t.co/fatuorrssG https://t.co/2pu1aZuQuG — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 26, 2026

– Ouch.