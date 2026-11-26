It was recently reported that forward Ivan Demidov might be able to join the Canadiens on the road during their three-game trip.

Yesterday, Kent Hughes said it was going to happen.

And this morning, my colleague Maxime Truman corroborated Greg Lanctot's report: the Russian is on a plane right now, headed to Vegas, where the Canadiens will practice on Friday and play on Saturday afternoon.

✈️ I've received confirmation that Ivan Demidov is currently on a flight to Vegas. He's expected to arrive in Nevada shortly before lunch. The flight was scheduled to depart around 8:30 a.m., but it's running a few minutes late. Note that the Canadiens' plane arrived in Vegas overnight. There will be no practice today. Demidov should therefore practice with the team tomorrow. If all goes well, he could theoretically play on Saturday. Otherwise, it might be Monday night in Utah. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 26, 2026

If the Canadiens brought him on the road, it's certainly so he can practice with the group. But it might also be because he could be ready to play on Saturday.

As my colleague Patrick Guillet tweeted yesterday, Demidov is really improving. We'll see how it goes when he practices with his teammates, of course.

Ivan Demidov completed a roughly 40-minute practice, during which he focused primarily on his speed. He clearly seems ready to move on to the next step. So it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him join his teammates in Vegas soon. 👀🔥🏒 @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 25, 2026

We can all agree that if the forward is ready to return to action, the Canadiens will make room for him. After all, right now, the team's offense and power play are struggling.

And if there's one player who can help turn things around, it's Demidov.

Of course, he'll need to get back into the swing of things, but I think a lot of people are curious to see what he could do with a center of Dylan Larkin's caliber by his side.

We'll be following all of this closely shortly.

Overtime

The Canadiens hit the road with 13 forwards and seven defensemen. Kaiden Guhle is injured, and the Xhekaj brothers could face disciplinary action from the league. Especially Florian, actually.

Is Ivan Demidov—who isn't guaranteed to play—enough of a reinforcement?