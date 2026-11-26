Last night, the game between the Avalanche and the Canadiens went in Denver's favor. It ended 6-0, as you know.

But because of the way it unfolded, we're thinking more about certain incidents that occurred during the game than about the final score and how the game played out.

But we'll get back to that later this morning on the site, anyway.

Naturally, we have to start with Gabriel Landeskog. The Avalanche captain drew attention on the ice, but also after the game was over.

Why? Because he chose to add fuel to the fire in front of the media.

« The Xhekaj brothers… I think for one of the most storied franchises—and one of the most respected franchises in all of hockey—and you've got two guys doing that » Gabe Landeskog didn't hold back after the Avs blew out Montreal 6-0 https://t.co/OSamIoxM52 — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano) November 26, 2026

Basically, Landeskog said the hit on Kaiden Guhle stemmed from the two playing cat and mouse during the game and that the Canadiens player had thrown the first punch.

Still, he hopes Guhle is okay.

But then, the Colorado player drew parallels between the Xhekaj brothers' behavior and the fact that the Canadiens are one of the most decorated organizations in the National Hockey League.

Would it have gone over better if the game had been against the Minnesota Wild, then?

And even though it's true that the Xhekaj brothers went too far (especially Florian), the fact remains that the situation stemmed from Landeskog making a dangerous check on Kaiden Guhle, the referees failing to take action, and #92 refusing to fight.

Guhle didn't finish the game, and even though Landeskog says he was just finishing his check, we can all agree that there's a good chance the defenseman will miss some games. It was a dirty hit.

Gabriel Landeskog giving a lecture on respect after doing this, by the way 😂 https://t.co/6WTaALFtn3 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 26, 2026

Landeskog was therefore being hypocritical by making such comments, since the situation stemmed from his own actions. But he was also being hypocritical because he's the one giving the National Hockey League a black eye.

Last week, he cross-checked Logan Cooley from behind (so that's twice in one week) and got into a fight to answer for his actions. Yesterday, he refused to fight.

Gabe Landeskog has received a maximum $5K fine for cross-checking Logan Cooley last night 😬 https://t.co/bclo0kcvBo — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 19, 2026

Overtime

No one is saying the Canadiens are completely innocent, and there's a good chance the Xhekaj brothers will receive a call from the NHL. It's pretty obvious, and both players channeled their energy in the wrong direction.

But Landeskog added fuel to the fire, even though he's not exactly innocent himself. We shouldn't underestimate that.

Arber Xhekaj hits Brent Burns from behind and chaos ensues in Colorado 😳 https://t.co/6PTBLD4jLL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2026