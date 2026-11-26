Martin St-Louis's team faced a tough challenge last night.

Facing the Avalanche in Colorado is never easy… and we saw yet another example of that.

Before we get to the highlights, here's what the two lineups looked like for the game:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/HR63Azv77e — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2026

Game 2️⃣4️⃣ https://t.co/GmNkYn3pvY — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 26, 2026

The Canadiens had an average first period. It wasn't great, but it wasn't necessarily disastrous either.

The main takeaway from the first twenty minutes was Noah Dobson's mistake.

The Habs defenseman missed his pass in the offensive zone, which led to a turnover. And you can guess what happened next…

The Mayor scores his first of the season 👏 https://t.co/7HRyyZ0QFo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 26, 2026

Logan O'Connor scored the game's first goal (thanks to Dobson), and the two teams headed to the locker rooms with the Avalanche leading 1-0. Up to that point, things were going well for the Canadiens, but…

But in the second period, the Canadiens collapsed in a… spectacular fashion.

Nothing was working: Martin St-Louis's men created nothing offensively and looked sluggish on the ice at times. Artturi Lehkonen scored to make it 2-0:

Like a….frog on a lily pad? 🐸 https://t.co/fZHHqRQm4q — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 26, 2026

And at the end of the second period, the Avalanche dealt a heavy blow to the Habs by scoring two goals in the span of two minutes.

Defenseman Devon Toews had a field day scoring both of those goals:

DEVON TOEWS POWER PLAY GOAL OFF THE POST #GoAvsGo https://t.co/F8m7awLGtd — PrimeMakar8 (@retro_colorado) November 26, 2026

DEVON TOEWS' SECOND GOAL OF THE GAME IS A REDIRECT #GoAvsGo https://t.co/V6Vel7j6kq — PrimeMakar8 (@retro_colorado) November 26, 2026

We also saw Gabriel Landeskog hit Kaiden Guhle from behind—a check that hurt the Canadiens defenseman and looked pretty dangerous.

As if things weren't already bad enough for the Habs, Guhle had to leave the game… and never returned.

The Habs announce that Kaiden Guhle will not return to the game tonight https://t.co/W50yqV27Rh — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 26, 2026

At that point, it felt like the game was practically over.

But the Avalanche wasn't done yet. Martin Necas capitalized on a great pass from Lehkonen to give his team a 5-0 lead in the game.

Phew.



Colorado goal! Scored by Martin Necas with 17:51 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Artturi Lehkonen and Brock Nelson. COL: 5 | MTL: 0 #MTLvsCOL #GoAvsGo #GoHabsGo https://t.co/5RbHpf31hA — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 26, 2026

Dylan Larkin was the team's top forward in the game. He had a few great scoring opportunities… but he wasn't able to score his first goal with his new team.

We saw Arber Xhekaj hit Brent Burns from behind late in the game, which led to a scuffle involving all the players on the ice. At that point… it was just a formality.

Arber Xhekaj hits Brent Burns from behind and chaos ensues in Colorado 😳 https://t.co/6PTBLD4jLL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2026

The Canadiens were never in the game and ultimately lost that match 6-0.

Things are going to have to turn around because right now, not much is working for the Habs.

Overtime

– Martin St-Louis waited too long to make changes to his line combinations. When things aren't working, the coach has to take action. And this isn't the first time we've said this, either…

The one thing that has hurt MSL in his last 5 years as head coach is his in-game adjustments. We need the coach to help make the difference when line combinations aren't working. — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 26, 2026

– Jacob Fowler gave up six goals, but the American goaltender was left to fend for himself for much of the night. We can't expect him to work miracles every night: the Canadiens need to support him a little better.

– The Golden Knights, the Mammoth, the Lightning, and the Panthers (in that order) are up next: the Habs better be ready because the next few games are likely to be tough. They won't be able to play like they did tonight against those teams…