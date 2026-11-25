Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault have just arrived in Detroit. While Dach played his first game with his new team, the goaltender still has to wait his turn.

The Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1.

Detroit is still dead last in the division, and unless something changes drastically, the team could very well make trades at the trade deadline. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period noted that Dach and Montembeault would likely be traded again in that scenario.

David Pagnotta: Re Dylan Larkin trade/Red Wings: They're probably going to flip Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault ahead of the trade deadline and get some more assets… if they're still in the position they're in – Down To Irf (11/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 25, 2026

In Detroit, there are calls for other players to face the same fate, but we'll see.

For both players, this marks a fresh start, and, of course, they have no control over what happens next.

Both are looking for new contracts for next year and can only control the level of their performance.

Montembeault may have to go through the AHL before playing again in Detroit due to his injury, but Dach already has the chance to prove himself.

In fact, the former Canadiens player wishes nothing but the best for his former team. He shared his first comments following his trade.

“I sincerely wish Montreal the best moving forward.”

https://t.co/0vHdzpeQLB — La Page Sportive (@LaPageSportive) November 25, 2026

“I sincerely wish Montreal the best moving forward, but I'm really excited about this opportunity here and the chance to be part of a franchise as historic as the Red Wings.” ” — Kirby Dach

Let's hope both players perform well and make the most of their opportunities.

In Brief

– Truly unusual.

The former Canadiens player confirmed the news in a somewhat unusual way… https://t.co/bLXycAu4kx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 26, 2026

– Stay tuned.

More than twenty local football players could become free agents this winter 👀🏈

https://t.co/kGDirfPOpq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2026

– Phew.