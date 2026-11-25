On Sunday night, Montreal was abuzz with the massive trade that Kent Hughes pulled off. Samuel Montembeault was caught up in it all—and now he finds himself in Detroit.

And how did the Bécancour goaltender find out the news? While walking his dog near his home.

Montembeault talked about it on the JiC show today.

The goalie admits he's sad to have left the Habs: watch our exclusive interview with him

https://t.co/YhSqKUvy4k — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2026

“I was on the phone with my parents when I saw Kent's name ‘pop up.' That's never a name you want to see on your cell phone on a Sunday night. I answered right away, and that's when I found out the news.” — Samuel Montembeault

The goaltender also admits that he didn't necessarily think the call was about a trade.

Since the team was about to head out for the upcoming road trip, the general manager could have asked him to play some games in Laval to get back into shape.

JiC also suggested that he might still be a member of the Habs if he hadn't suffered that injury early in the year, to which “Monty” replied that there were a lot of “ifs.” He obviously mentioned that it was a disappointment to get injured after an excellent training camp.

In the end, there was no longer a spot for Montembeault with Jakub Dobes on the roster and the emergence of Jacob Fowler, but we mustn't forget all the contributions the Quebec native has made to the Habs since he was claimed off waivers.

He carried the team on his back during the toughest times, and now there's no room for him. It's sad, but that's the reality of professional sports. In the end, he remained a true pro through it all and deserves the respect of the entire organization.

In Brief

– Interesting.

David Pagnotta – Daily Faceoff Live – #ALLCAPS & Miroshnichenko | They're still actively trying to trade him. And they're going through—I believe they've received several offers for Miroshnichenko so far—and they're still evaluating them to see if they can maximize their return. Or potentially package him up and try to bring in someone on the back end. – 11/25 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 26, 2026

– Dach's first point.

David Pagnotta – Daily Faceoff Live – #ALLCAPS & Miroshnichenko | They're still actively trying to trade him. And they're going through—I believe they've received several offers for Miroshnichenko so far—and they're still kind of going through that to see if they can maximize their return. Or potentially package him up and try to bring in someone on the back end. – 11/25 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 26, 2026

– That would shake things up.