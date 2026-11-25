Jeff Gorton was a guest on TSN 690 late this afternoon.

And he had some pretty interesting things to say.

Where should we start?

First off, as you can imagine, Gorton was invited to talk about the Dylan Larkin trade. And there was one part that really caught my attention: Gorton mentioned that he thinks Hage was disappointed to learn he'd been traded by the Canadiens, his childhood team.

But Gorton went on to say that, taking a step back, Hage surely saw the bright side: he'll have all the opportunities in the world to step into a major role quickly in Detroit—something that wouldn't necessarily have been the case in Montreal.

He's right.

I wouldn't bet on it, according to those close to Michael Hage. Much better opportunity for him now in Detroit (top TOI, PP1, etc.). He's very familiar with his new GM and AGM. Michael was said to be very excited about the opportunity with the Wings. It would be a wild outcome, but extremely unlikely. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 24, 2026

Of course, Gorton touched on several other topics during his 20-minute radio interview. Let's go through them one by one!

1. The reason it took so long to acquire Larkin is that the Canadiens' management had to decide whether or not to include Hage in the trade.

That makes sense… because if the Canadiens hadn't wanted to trade Hage, Larkin would probably be playing for the Wild right now.

2. The Canadiens wanted to keep it under wraps that Larkin had long been open to coming to play in Montreal. And Gorton explained that the club did this to protect itself: the organization felt it would give them a better chance of acquiring the former Red Wings captain.

The Habs didn't want that to get out. And Gorton was proud of his move:

“That's what we set out to do, and in the end, it worked.” — Jeff Gorton

3. Juraj Slafkovsky hasn't had the best start to the season, and Gorton is aware of that.

But instead of criticizing him, he simply noted that the organization knows he's capable of bouncing back. Slaf wants to give more, and he said so again yesterday: it's up to him to deliver on the ice.

“I appreciate it. It's a big deal. But now I have to prove myself in return [to Martin St-Louis]. It's up to me.” My conversation yesterday with Juraj Slafkovsky about his ice time, which remains extremely high despite his poor season. You can see he wants it. You may disagree, but I'll say it again: it's not a question of effort on his part. Except for one defensive play in Washington, I haven't seen the guy dragging his feet on the ice. Instead, I see a guy who's nervous, in his head, less confident, hesitant. And that's what's causing him to lose fractions of a second, which turn into battles, missed checks, and lost pucks. It's not a lack of will. Personally, I still have faith in Slafkovsky. When he's at his best, he's the Habs forward who impresses me the most. But the next step (breaking out of this slump) has to come from him. Because everyone around him is giving him opportunities right now. It'll be tough, but I think it'll help him for years to come. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 25, 2026

4. Obviously, the goal of the Larkin trade was to improve the team's center line.

And in that regard, it was clear from Gorton's comments that the Canadiens were happy with how the whole situation played out. But he made it clear: the team (even with Larkin) needs to start finding ways to be more effective at home.

In a Nutshell

– Oh.

Stay tuned. https://t.co/sdCV59UmaZ https://t.co/Zz9azSoFOi — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 25, 2026

– It's up to you to answer that.

Picture this scenario: On July 1, 2027, Nikita Kucherov becomes a free agent and wants to sign with the Montreal Canadiens for an annual salary between $17 million and $20 million over a 4- to 6-year contract. Would you sign him? 🏒💰🔥 https://t.co/JGXzmDxE63 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 25, 2026

– Yes.

According to @JiCLajoie, Lane Hutson is the most overlooked among the top defensemen

https://t.co/Z3EvZ5X7Jp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 25, 2026

– Reminder: The game is at 9:30 p.m. tonight.