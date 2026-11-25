The Canadiens pulled off a major coup with the acquisition of Dylan Larkin.

There's no doubt about that.

This makes the Habs an even more dangerous team looking ahead to the coming years, and that was the goal from the start. The Canadiens will have the resources and will be able to compete with other NHL teams to win the Stanley Cup.

The general consensus is that the Canadiens came out ahead in the trade (even though they had to part ways with Michael Hage). But in Craig Button's view, it's even bigger than that.

He compared (on the Sick Podcast) the Larkin trade to the Patrick Roy trade because the goaltender had also told the Habs in 1995 that he wouldn't be playing in Montreal anymore. And in the end, Button was keen to point out that everyone in Colorado was happy with the trade:

Ask the Colorado Avalanche management if they were satisfied with Patrick Roy, and I think you'll be asking the Montreal Canadiens the same question very soon. — Craig Button

« Ask the Colorado Avalanche if they were happy with Patrick Roy, and I think you'll be asking the same question of the Montreal Canadiens very soon » – @CraigJButton on the Dylan Larkin acquisition #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast

@TonyMarinaro @gourmet_hockey https://t.co/pxWsWtflOA — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 25, 2026

The comparison holds up because it's true that Roy and Larkin found themselves in relatively similar situations.

But even though I don't mean to take anything away from Larkin, it's still worth noting this: Roy was traded when he (already) had two Stanley Cup rings. We saw him win two more in Colorado, but you can't compare all that to Larkin's situation because Larkin has only five games of playoff experience.

That's where I have a hard time seeing the trades as similar.

Nevertheless, the point remains the same: the Canadiens have acquired a player who can help them even more in their quest to win the Stanley Cup in Montreal.

And if that happens, perhaps we'll be able to compare the significance of the Larkin acquisition to that of Patrick Roy's in Colorado.

In Brief

– Note.

The Texas Stars have received goaltender Cal Petersen from the Hershey Bears as compensation for Dallas losing the Rémi Poirier sweepstakes to Washington. #AHL #NHL https://t.co/gEj39xgr8F — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 25, 2026

– 4-3 Canadiens.

Post your prediction for the game in the comments! ORDER YOUR CHICKEN WITH THE PROMO CODE BPM15 TO GET 15% OFF! https://t.co/lneZsJJgoP — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 25, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

The Cardinals are finally coming home. https://t.co/qLjTRmNCRA https://t.co/z1jbx3aWSk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 25, 2026

– I like that.