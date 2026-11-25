To what extent does the Canadiens still really consider David Reinbacher a top prospect?

I ask because, normally, a top prospect isn't constantly left out of the NHL lineup. Especially after missing so many games in recent years. #Injuries

But David Reinbacher (who won't be playing tonight) is often left in the stands.

No changes for the Habs, except Fowler starting — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 25, 2026

I recently said that the Canadiens couldn't keep benching him constantly for the sake of his development. But right now, he's playing—far—too little.

And that's even though putting a right-handed player in the lineup, in place of Adam Engstrom, would make sense.

The Canadiens have every right not to consider him ready or even to want to protect him on the road. After all, without Mike Matheson, everyone has to step up.

But in that case, the prospect should be playing in the AHL. Another player should be called up in his place.

Reinbacher spent a week in the NHL in October and played only one game. The same goes for the period between November 15 and November 22: just one game.

We'll see if he gets his chance later in the road trip or if the Canadiens only want to play him at home.

Getting back to tonight's lineup, there will be no changes among the skaters. Brett Berard, who was also called up by the Canadiens on Tuesday, won't play either—which isn't such a big deal. And that's even though he would have deserved to play in place of Florian Xhekaj.

The only change? Jacob Fowler will be in net.

Jacob Fowler will be the starting goaltender against the Colorado Avalanche! 👀 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Xb0ktogES9 — RDS (@RDSca) November 25, 2026

Jacob Fowler isn't as magical as he was in October (which is as normal as it is predictable), and Jakub Dobes is slowly regaining his form.

Fowler, in whom everyone has great faith, has every reason to pull off a big one tonight.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

He's going to replace Maikel Garcia. https://t.co/zTEQ60igYF https://t.co/QZKMU2q4bp — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 25, 2026

– He won't be returning to Pittsburgh.

BREAKING NEWS: @AaronRodgers12 addresses being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/6rggspWDGX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

– Note: