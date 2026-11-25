Michael Hage has officially returned to the NCAA to become a more well-rounded player and to be better prepared to face the competition in the NHL in 2027.

That's the official story.

Of course, he wants to improve his game across the entire 200 feet… but returning to the NCAA at his level must come with the assurance that he'll dominate offensively.

Is that the case right now? In some respects, yes: 26 points in 13 games is excellent. He leads the NCAA in scoring.

But the problem, as Mathias Brunet pointed out in an article where he answered questions from La Presse readers, is that the young man can't seem to rack up points against the top teams.

Twenty-four of his points came against weaker teams. But in the five games played against powerhouse teams, he has only two points to his credit.

So he isn't making a difference when it counts. Is that why Kent Hughes agreed to trade him?

The Canadiens and the NHL | Ask Mathias Brunet your questions → Link in bio https://t.co/f6mKfFMEOf — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) November 25, 2026

You might say the sample size is small, which is true. But there's a difference between averaging three points per game at age 20 against weak teams and averaging 0.4 points per game when it really counts.

If his goal is to win the college championship, he'll have to step up. After all, he'll be facing top-tier teams in March and April—if Michigan makes it that far.

It's for reasons like this that, despite everything, there are doubts about him. Will Hage truly be a top-6 center in the NHL, like Dylan Larkin?

Of course, we can't know that right now. But we'll be keeping an eye on him over the next few years to see if the former Canadiens prospect develops as he should during his third year in the NCAA.

In Brief

– Nathan MacKinnon out for three months.

Bednar says McKinnon will be out for three months, retroactive to when he last played. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 25, 2026

– Note:

Cale Makar will be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Canadiens! #GoAvsGo https://t.co/wna61FVys5 — RDS (@RDSca) November 25, 2026

Mackenzie Blackwood vs. @CanadiensMTL @Avalanche @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 25, 2026

– This is going to change everything.

Juraj Slafkovsky, with a fully taped stick blade—for you true hockey nerds https://t.co/4uN3Uh6NTP — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 25, 2026

– Something to watch.

The next few days will be worth watching. https://t.co/a0oNmfn9qu https://t.co/suNq1gMFus — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 25, 2026

– News about former Canadiens players.

New vibes‼️ https://t.co/ILfe7UZexI — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 25, 2026

– Interesting.