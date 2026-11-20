Dylan Larkin hasn't played since October 26.

He continues to lose money since he was suspended (without pay) by the Red Wings on October 29.

Larkin has officially lost more money than Connor Hellebuyck, who found himself in an almost identical situation in Winnipeg…



Dylan Larkin has now forfeited more money than Connor Hellebuyck, who is sitting out due to a trade request 😲💵 (via https://t.co/Ueph3xVOfY) https://t.co/UC0tw2TyQz — BarDown (@BarDown) November 20, 2026

There's been a lot of talk about the Wild in the Larkin saga, but Elliotte Friedman weighed in again yesterday, linking the American to the Habs.

The Sportsnet insider said (on NHL Now) that the Canadiens could still be in the mix if they're able to reach an agreement with the Red Wings on the terms of a trade.

At this point, would the player be willing to accept a trade that would send him to Montreal? Because that's also part of the equation…

Elliotte Friedman – NHL Now – Larkin & #GoHabsGo | To me, the wild card is still potentially a team like Montreal, but they have to work out a deal first. And, until Montreal and Detroit can agree on something, I don't think we're in a position where we're going to find out if Larkin will go there. – 11/19 #NHL #LGRW — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 20, 2026

There are two ways to look at this.

1. If Elliotte Friedman is talking about a scenario like this, it means there's still a chance Larkin could end up in town. He wouldn't just throw out the Canadiens' name like that if it were impossible.

2. The Canadiens may still be interested, but that doesn't mean their level of interest is as high as it was a few weeks ago.

The situation has evolved since we learned the Habs were in the mix, and given that the player still hasn't changed his list (even though he's sitting at home without playing hockey), that might shift things a bit in the eyes of management in Montreal.

But do we really want to sign a guy who doesn't want to come play here—or who we'd have to do EVERYTHING to convince to play in Montreal?

Meh…

In a Nutshell

– I agree.

Here are the Tailgate's 3 Stars of the Week 1st Star: Lane Hutson

2nd Star: Nick Suzuki

3rd Star: Jacob Fowler / Jakub Dobes https://t.co/omW0CVotZO — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 20, 2026

– Good for him.

After undergoing hip surgery in March, Huberdeau is getting back into shape in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers following many long months of recovery and rehabilitation. @JFChaumontLNH met with him in Brossard: https://t.co/imVqIsMgje https://t.co/mdPgHwdI5s — NHL (@NHL_FR) November 20, 2026

– Yes.

Could we see Evgeni Malkin change teams in 2027? New episode of “On the Market”: https://t.co/bdfWznowP9 @mndamico @datgregtho https://t.co/aR0NT5B4tT — Arsenal Sports (@Commissionathl) November 20, 2026

– Wow.