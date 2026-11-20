Last night, Lane Hutson took a pretty hard hit from Shayne Gostisbehere.

The Canadiens player had a little trouble getting back on his feet, but he was able to stay in the game.

That was fortunate, by the way, because the Habs would never have come away with the win otherwise. Hutson scored both of the team's goals in the game, and Martin St-Louis's men managed to come away with the two points.

Shayne Gostisbehere delivers a hard hit on Lane Hutson 😳 #Habs https://t.co/CReye2vX5G — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2026

There's something that bothered me, for example, when I saw the play involving Lane and the Phantom.

Actually, I'm just wondering: why didn't ANY Habs player go over to Gostisbehere after his hit?

Why was that hit just let slide as if nothing had happened? I'm wondering about that, and it's the same with Georges Laraque…

Georges is a little disappointed that no Habs player came to Lane Hutson's defense… https://t.co/UEOb9kOh00 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 20, 2026

The thing is, this has happened twice in a short period of time.

Last week in Boston, Hutson took a stick to the face (courtesy of Tanner Jeannot). And the same thing happened: no Canadiens player went over to Jeannot to confront him about what he did to the Canadiens defenseman.

Tanner Jeannot catches Lane Hutson up high and is sent to the box. https://t.co/eARUpxVtGJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

I'm not saying the guys absolutely have to drop the gloves, and I'm not saying they have to get their team in trouble to protect Hutson either.

But… still: it would be nice to see at least one player come to Lane's defense, even if it were just to send a verbal message to the opposing player. Because right now, it's as if teams are allowed to target Hutson without any consequences.

And that's what bothers me.

In a Nutshell

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Lane Hutson is the new Rocky Balboa!🤣🥊 #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/uKsqGCUQvx — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 20, 2026

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Your youth hockey team could have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train like the pros! Sign up for an unforgettable experience and a chance to win great prizes! Sign up ↓ #GoHabsGo | @FordQuebec — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2026

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Injury update presented by Clinique AthlétiK! Félix Paré, with an upper-body injury, will return to action

Édouard Charron, with a lower-body injury, is being evaluated on a weekly basis.

Francesco Lapenna, with an upper-body injury, is being evaluated on a daily basis. https://t.co/EvL3HcybIE — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) November 20, 2026

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