Michael Hage's name has been the talk of the town within the Canadiens' circle for the past few months.

The fact that he decided to stay in the NCAA for the 2026–2027 season caught people's attention. After all, he could very well have chosen to turn pro last spring.

Everyone had an opinion on the matter.

So it's interesting to read what Éric Martel (La Presse) reported on the matter, having spoken with the Montreal Canadiens prospect at the University of Michigan.

Basically, he says that a few hours after watching his team get eliminated in the playoffs in 2026, Hage chose to return (to dominate) in the NCAA for the upcoming season.

“When I made my decision (to stay in the NCAA), I put all my chips on the table. I'm a man of my word: I wasn't going to change my mind and cause problems for the Wolverines.”

— Michael Hage to La Presse https://t.co/bYlXg6pQ8Y — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 21, 2026

He bought into his university's game plan, believing it would allow him to develop in the right way within the college system. Clearly, he preferred that to potentially going to Laval.

It must be said that finishing the season injured left the young man with a bitter taste in his mouth. He wanted to come back to win, but he didn't feel ready to make the leap either because of his injury. That injury was at the heart of his decision.

That's why, within a few hours, he knew that signing with the Canadiens wasn't a good idea as early as the spring of 2026.

This confirms what we've been saying recently. Recall that this summer, our colleague Patrick Guillet learned from the prospect's mother that Hage's injury was central to the young man's decision.

I had the chance to chat for a few minutes with Rania, Michael Hage's mother, after the intra-squad game played yesterday morning in Brossard. Naturally, she was very happy to see her son perform so well during the game. As a reminder, Michael Hage scored two goals and added an assist, before capping off his performance with a superb goal in the shootout. She also told me that her son had chosen to return to the University of Michigan next season because of the injury he sustained during the NCAA playoffs. According to him, that injury slowed his development somewhat. He therefore hopes to play another season at the college level to continue his progress and refine various aspects of his game. Despite everything, his mother remains very confident that she'll see him wearing a Canadiens jersey as early as next April. For his part, Michael wants to make his NHL debut under the best possible conditions. In closing, I'd like to highlight her kindness and humility, and thank her for generously giving me a few minutes of her time. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hage #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 3, 2026

Hage also addressed the fact that Jeff Gorton publicly left the door open over the summer for the prospect to change his mind and sign his entry-level contract to spend the 2026–2027 season in Quebec.

But the center never even considered it.

“I'm a man of my word: I wasn't going to change my mind.” — Michael Hage

But it's also worth noting that this man of his word assured representatives from La Presse that he would make the leap to the Canadiens once his college season ends next spring.

So we won't be hearing that he turned down the Canadiens next March or April.

Michael Hage often watches the Habs.

“I think I'll fit in well with their lineup. No matter what role I play, I'll be ready to help them.”

And when will that move happen?

“At the end of my season here.”

— And that's 100% certain?

— Yes, 100% — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 21, 2026

If he makes it to the Frozen Four final—which is likely—he'll play until April 10. The Canadiens' season ends on April 10, but he could still be there for the playoffs.

The Frozen Four semifinals take place on April 8. And if he doesn't qualify, he'll finish playing hockey in March. In that case, finishing the season in the NHL would be easier.

In Brief

– Worth a listen.

Another strong weekend for Xavier Villeneuve. Learn more about the young #Blackhawks prospect here in an exclusive interview. Blackhawks fans, you can turn on closed captions for translation if you'd like. https://t.co/Rg8zHhq2vn — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 21, 2026

– Note:

Marchenko is even contributing off the ice as he recovers to get back on it… taking @ryanlesliemedia's spot in the scrum lineup — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 21, 2026

– Trevor Zegras demoted.

Some significant line changes this morning. Zegras being moved down to the fourth line with Couturier and Acciari is particularly notable. Knuble moves to left wing on the Cates-Michkov line. Barkey centers Tippett and Martone. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 21, 2026

– The Atlantic Division standings.