Ivan Demidov played in the Canadiens' first game of the season.

He then recorded a goal and an assist in the second game of the season, against the Pittsburgh Penguins… and wasn't seen again after that.

When will he return to action?

The Russian skated for over an hour yesterday morning in Brossard before the Canadiens' practice, and Martin St-Louis later stated that Demidov might join his teammates on the road later in the trip.

But during his appearance on TSN 690 earlier today, Jeff Gorton sounded a bit less optimistic than the Canadiens' head coach. Because, from what he said, there really is a possibility that Demidov will need to sit out a little longer:

“He's getting better. We hope to see him back soon.” — Jeff Gorton

What's bothering me is the fact that Gorton has said (more than once) that the organization hopes to see Demidov return to action soon.

It's true that he's getting better: he looked even closer to a return this morning in Brossard… but what's the plan moving forward?

Ivan Demidov is back on the ice this morning in Brossard. 👀🏒🔥 @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #NHL https://t.co/uN4EnPYxUi — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 25, 2026

Gorton mentioned that the Canadiens want to be cautious with their young player, which is understandable.

Demidov is part of the Habs' long-term plans: there's no need to rush his return to the ice and risk anything in his case. Seeing him get injured because he came back too soon simply wouldn't help anyone's cause.

But, all things considered, everyone is certainly eager to see him return to the lineup.

Especially given that, for the first time in his NHL career, he'll be able to play consistently alongside a top-tier center like Dylan Larkin. We're all eager to see how this plays out (we can all agree that makes sense)… but clearly, we'll still have to be a little patient.

It's coming!

In a Nutshell

– Hello, boys!

Altitude: 1909 🏔️ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/HSk65RXMLJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2026

– He's so underrated.

It's Kyle Connor's tenth straight 20-goal season. He had a career-high 47 goals in 2021–22. — Dan Robertson (@DanRTSN) November 26, 2026

– Whoa.