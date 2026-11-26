After a one-game night the day before, 28 teams were in action last night.

The CH lost in Colorado.

Here are the other results and highlights:

2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ That's how many goals (including shootout deciders) have been scored so far in the 2026–27 season—the most in @NHL history leading up to U.S. Thanksgiving. 🦃 #NHLStats: https://t.co/1JPfZiU81m https://t.co/96lzEzCtUn — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 26, 2026

1. Aleksander Barkov is back, and he's been playing way too much GTA VI lately

In Florida, the Panthers and the Senators played a real nail-biter.

Of course, it was Brady's reunion with the Senators, but it was his brother who set the tone. What a hit right here.

“Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.” 😂 https://t.co/ugdgXlas2m — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

Brady still made his mark on the game with that play.

Brady Tkachuk RAN OVER former teammate Tyler Kleven 😳💥 https://t.co/sCaGTynFU0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 26, 2026

Brad Marchand, in his return to action, was excellent.

He finished the game with three assists in a 5-3 victory, including this one.

Marchy masterclass. https://t.co/AFlxrfsZiV — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

Aleksander Barkov scored the insurance goal into an empty net.

His first in over a year.

BARKOV'S FIRST GOAL IN OVER A YEAR! He slots it home into the empty net. https://t.co/8CC2zztsV5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2026

Plus, he's the first to admit he's been playing too much GTA VI lately.

“Lately, way too much time playing GTA—that's for sure.” Barky was ready to trade the streets of Vice City for the ice in Sunrise. 😂🎮 https://t.co/w70py77NLI — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

At least it didn't stop him from performing well. Craig Anderson said it recently: when GTA V came out, there were performance issues among athletes…

Is that one reason for the Habs' recent struggles?

2. Cutter Gauthier's 19th Goal in November

Cutter Gauthier is simply spectacular.

Yesterday, he helped his team crush the Sharks 7-0. He found the back of the net once.

That brings his total to 19 goals in November.

Another game, another Cutter Gauthier goal! 😤 He now has 19 goals this month! https://t.co/DTtiZvComu — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

Alex Killorn scored a weird goal.

It was his team's second goal in 30 seconds.

Killorn hits it OUT OF MIDAIR for the Ducks' second goal in just 30 seconds 😮‍💨🚨 https://t.co/q1zn0sK89B — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2026

Rookie Roger McQueen also joined the party.

KA-CHOW ⚡️ Roger McQueen keeps the onslaught going. It's 5-0 DUCKS and we're only halfway through! https://t.co/RGMRbmGahz — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

This is Quebec native Laurent Brossoit's first shutout, his seventh of his career.

He made 27 saves.

Have a great night, Laurent Brossoit! 🙌 That's his first @pepsi shutout of the season! https://t.co/6MT3VLlv06 — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

3. Kirby Dach Helps the Wings Win

After being traded to the Wings on Sunday, Kirby Dach played his first game with the team.

He helped his team to a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He didn't officially record a point (contrary to what this post says), but he was on the ice for a goal.

Kirby Dach picks up his first point as a member of the Red Wings 🍏 https://t.co/AmQqis3daF — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

The heroes for the Wings were Viktor Arvidsson and Emmitt Finnie.

They each recorded three points against the hapless Canucks.

A little over four minutes into the game and Emmitt Finnie is already on the verge of a hat trick! 👀 📺: @SportsOnPrimeCA ➡️ https://t.co/eRAgLpATbo https://t.co/6BBYUECtde — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

The other player traded from the Habs to the Wings, Samuel Montembeault, didn't play.

The player who will always remain a Habs fan could see some action soon.

At least, we hope so.

4. The Fight of the Year

Fights in the NHL are becoming increasingly rare.

But yesterday, in the game between the Jets and the Bruins, Tanner Jeannot and Tyrel Bauer engaged in the fight of the year—possibly even of the decade.

FIGHT OF THE SEASON BETWEEN TYREL BAUER AND TANNER JEANNOT 🥊 OVER A MINUTE OF EXCHANGING PUNCHES—WHAT A SCRAP 😱 https://t.co/51cGtPcU9o — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 26, 2026

Honestly, I'd give Jeannot a slight edge, but it was extremely close.

Winnipeg handed the Bruins their fourth loss in six games with a 4-2 victory.

Kyle Connor was involved in three of the four goals with one goal and two assists.

It didn't take him long to get the scoring started.

KYLE CONNOR OPENS THE SCORING JUST OVER A MINUTE INTO THE GAME 🚨 https://t.co/7GJaUUoJ0s — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2026

5. Alex Ovechkin Honored

Not only is Alex Ovechkin the all-time leading goal-scorer, but he's also the franchise's all-time assist leader.

Yesterday, before the game, he was honored for this achievement.

The Capitals honored the GR8 after he became the franchise's all-time assist leader. 👏🐐 https://t.co/mQnmKn7CXy — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

This honor spurred the Caps on, as they won 7-3.

Ovi didn't record any points in the victory. Alex Tuch led the way for Washington with a goal and two assists.

Boone Jenner, Ryan Leonard, Matt Roy, and Ivan Miroshnichenko also each had two points.

Miroshnichenko capitalized on a giveaway by Joseph Woll to score.

OH NO Joseph Woll COUGHS UP THE PUCK and Ivan Miroshnichenko makes him pay 😵😵‍💫 https://t.co/F7V5pVhvYO — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 26, 2026

Overtime

– Well done.

What a sensational start to Roman Kantserov's career! 🚨 https://t.co/qNZKdvt0iK — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

– Superb.

McTavish took ALLLLLLL DAY to shoot… BUT SOROKIN WITH A BEAUTIFUL GLOVE SAVE 🤯❌ The Isles would win in the shootout 🔥 https://t.co/R1Vo46jyS7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 26, 2026

– Haha.

Coop served up a turkey dinner for Panger MID-GAME 😂🦃 https://t.co/QsFMeIWa9L — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

– What a goal.

Couldn't have scripted it any better. Mavrik Bourque scores his first goal as a Predator against his former team.🚨 https://t.co/9ZsqtKJhuS — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 26, 2026

– The top scorers of the night.

– There are no NHL games tonight.