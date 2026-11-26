Things have been going great for the Leafs lately! #Sarcasm



The Toronto team has managed just two measly wins in its last thirteen games, and you can really feel the tension building in the city.

It really looks like things are starting to fall apart…

Here's the story in a nutshell: Kirill Marchenko got the green light from the doctors to return to action after missing a few weeks. So he reclaimed his spot on the first power-play unit… but instead of having Gavin McKenna return to the second unit, Jim Hiller decided to move William Nylander to the Leafs' second power-play line.

And, as you can imagine, the Swede doesn't seem too happy with his coach's decision.

He spoke about it today after the Leafs' practice: Nylander told Hiller he didn't agree with his demotion.



And it's especially the slightly sarcastic tone he used when talking about this situation that caught my attention:



William Nylander says he told Jim Hiller he didn't agree with the demotion to the Leafs' PP2 unit. https://t.co/9xjIyFwCZa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2026

Nylander is a talented player and would (probably) play on the first power-play unit for any of the other 31 teams in the National Hockey League.

There's no doubt about that. And that might explain why he's upset: he's earned his spot over the years because he's one of the NHL's most dangerous offensive players.

But at the same time, he needs to take a look in the mirror and realize that his coach might just be trying to send him a message.

Nylander is going through one of the worst stretches of his career: he's scored just one goal since November (in ten games) and has a total of only four points during that span.

But anyway. We can all agree that this is pretty typical for Toronto… and at this point, all we can do is look at the situation and take comfort in the fact that these things usually happen in the City of Kings.

Good thing we don't see this kind of thing happening regularly in Montreal!

In Brief

– Note.

New Jersey's Brenden Dillon has been suspended for four games for an illegal check to the head against Columbus' Denton Mateychuk. https://t.co/iY61tMAZxE — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 26, 2026

– Makes sense.

« I think the team that makes the most sense for a lot of different reasons is San Jose. » In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss the latest possibilities surrounding a potential Simon Edvinsson trade and more! 🎧: https://t.co/nLDwYsXEo3 https://t.co/EEm1W3pa1X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2026

– Oh.