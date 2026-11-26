The Dylan Larkin trade is turning out to be a win-win for the Wings and the Canadiens.

The Canadiens have acquired a quality player to strengthen their center corps, and the Wings were able to acquire Michael Hage in the deal. Larkin will provide immediate help to the Canadiens, and Hage will be a key player in Detroit for years to come.

So, it's a good deal for both clubs.

But the biggest winner in this trade is neither the Canadiens nor the Wild—it's actually a player currently with Minnesota.

And here, I'm talking about Danila Yurov, who was included in the Wild's big offers for Larkin's services.

It'll be hard to top → https://t.co/1ZazecjMX2 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 11, 2026

Instead of ending up with a team that's going nowhere, like the Red Wings, Yurov stayed in Minnesota—where he'll have a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

In Detroit, his chances of hoisting the coveted trophy would have been nonexistent (or nearly so).

But it goes even further than that: by avoiding that trade, Yurov is able to stay with a team that includes some of his Russian compatriots (Kirill Kaprizov, Yakov Trenin, and Max Shabanov) and some of his best friends.

He has a great relationship with Kaprizov, who took him under his wing when he first arrived in North America.

All of this is to say, then, that it must have been quite a relief for Yurov when he learned that Larkin was coming to Montreal. He can breathe a little easier for now, at least… even if that doesn't mean he'll stay in Minnesota for his entire career.

After all, we know the Wild are still looking to make a big move before the next trade deadline. And Yurov, who's on pace for a 28-goal season, is likely to be of interest to certain teams in trade talks with the Wild…

In Brief

– Me neither.

Pierre McGuire on last night's game between the #GoHabsGo and #GoAvsGo: « I didn't like what Gabe did » #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/CnHJOfOIMS — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) November 26, 2026

– Time heals all wounds, sometimes.

Two years ago, Bears players yelled at Matt Eberflus in this locker room over a disastrous finish and a bad loss. Today, in the same locker room, Bears players hoisted Ben Johnson onto their shoulders in celebration as the team took over first place in the NFC North. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 26, 2026

– Bromance.

Devin Cooley and Sergei Murashov met for the first time last night! ❤️ (🎥: @penguins, @NHLFlames & @TaylorHaasePGH) https://t.co/ogppikOKzo — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2026

– Seriously.