Canadiens fans have good reason to look forward to Alexander Zharovsky's arrival in Montreal.

The young Habs prospect is having an excellent season in the KHL with 24 points in 29 games, and he seems to be impressing his teammates just as much as the Habs fans.

Devin Brosseau, who plays alongside Zharovsky in Russia, had nothing but praise for the young forward during his appearance on the show Les amateurs de sports on 98.5 FM.

What stands out from his comments is just how important the Russian player already is to his team at only 19 years old.

“Every time he has the puck, something's going to happen.” — Devin Brosseau

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It's no small feat to see a KHL team turn to a 19-year-old player when it needs something on offense.

Beyond his offensive skills, it's also Zharovsky's physical development that impresses his teammate.

Brosseau points out that the young player is already capable of winning puck battles against 30- to 35-year-olds in one of the best leagues in the world. The Canadiens prospect has reportedly gained between eight and ten pounds, mostly in muscle mass.

That's encouraging when you consider the transition he'll eventually have to make to North American hockey.

What I find particularly interesting about Brosseau's comments is that he believes Zharovsky could be even better in the NHL by playing alongside more talented players. That really sparks the imagination when you look at the offensive players Kent Hughes has assembled in Montreal.

Let's not forget that Zharovsky is expected to join the Canadiens toward the end of this season.

Of course, we'll need to manage our expectations when he arrives in North America, but I'm really looking forward to seeing what he'll be able to do in a Habs uniform.

We've already seen just how electrifying Ivan Demidov can be when he has the puck on his stick. Now imagine having two players like that on the same team.

Kent Hughes has already made some great moves to improve his forward corps, especially with the acquisition of Dylan Larkin, and he'll soon be able to count on another young player with great offensive potential.

It's pretty exciting to think about what's to come.

in brief

– Good news.

Canada qualifies for the World Cup despite a loss to Uruguay https://t.co/TvwgIuowNh — RDS (@RDSca) November 27, 2026

– Interesting.

« In terms of a team that would be able to fit [Nikita Kucherov] in without having to sacrifice a core player to do so, Montreal is at the top of that list. » 👀 @mndamico joins @JDBunkis to discuss the potential connection between Nikita Kucherov and the Canadiens. https://t.co/CgVTsC0wZb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2026

– What an honor for the 23-year-old player.