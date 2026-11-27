Earlier this morning, we wrote a piece about how Nikita Kucherov's agent, Dan Milstein, wanted journalists who criticize his client to find another job.

And apparently, we've found an example.

Renaud Lavoie, who was a guest on Marc-André Perreault's show (Mapper, on 99.5 Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), didn't exactly hold back when criticizing Nikita Kucherov.

You probably know that the journalist isn't interested in the Montreal Canadiens signing Kucherov. He's never really made a secret of it.

But yesterday, on “Mapper,” he went even further.

Basically, Lavoie said that, in his view, it's not even close: the Canadiens would be much better off signing Mathieu Olivier instead of Nikita Kucherov to win in the playoffs. After all, according to him, that would change the game from A to Z.

We can all agree that's a huge statement. And I'm not just saying that because Nikita Kucherov had 104 more points than Mathieu Olivier last year…

I agree with Renaud that adding a guy like Mathieu Olivier (despite his tough season) would be interesting. He'd help out the Xhekajs, and everyone would feel more confident.

But to say that Kucherov was good four or five years ago… is certainly an opinion that's going to get people talking, considering he's averaging nearly 1.5 points per game (33 in 24 games) this season.

“Nikita Kucherov, if you think you need that, you're wrong.” — Renaud Lavoie

I know full well that the Lightning won their last two Stanley Cups thanks in large part to their third line… but to win, you really need two excellent lines in the top six.

Because, to paraphrase Guy Lafleur, you can't win with just four fourth lines.

Olivier, who earns $3 million per season through 2031, is a player who's well-liked in the locker room and is good in many ways. But to prefer him over Kucherov to help the Habs (who need offense) win in the playoffs—that's a stretch.

Do we need to remind ourselves that Kuch has two rings, after all? He's a guy you can win with.

Overtime

At the end of his interview, Renaud Lavoie said he had no problem with potentially being called an idiot by people in the Canadiens organization for his opinion on Kucherov because he knows the market and has been here longer.

He has too much experience, he says, not to know how this would end.