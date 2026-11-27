The Canadiens are in Vegas ahead of tomorrow's game against the Golden Knights.

The team practiced earlier today: Ivan Demidov was paired with Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook, but it's unclear whether he'll play tomorrow.

That said, we know who the starting goaltender will be for the game against the Knights.

Jakub Dobes will get the start in Vegas after Jacob Fowler had a rough game in Colorado on Wednesday night. The American allowed six goals, and even though it wasn't entirely his fault—since the guys in front of him were playing like crap—the result is the same in the end.

Dobes will therefore face a big challenge: the Golden Knights are off to a strong start this season and have a powerful offense.



Jakub Dobeš will be in net for the Habs in Vegas! 🎰 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/bsFOPYU64w — RDS (@RDSca) November 27, 2026

More details to come…