It's been a month now since we learned that Nikita Kucherov wants to leave Tampa Bay. The Russian, whose contract is expiring, has no intention of returning to the Lightning next year.

And the Lightning, for their part, don't seem willing to trade him in the coming months. The scenario in which he becomes a free agent (or one in which he's traded a few days before July 1 for a pittance) therefore seems increasingly likely.

And for the past few weeks, the Russian has been viewed as a real target for the Canadiens ahead of next season. Not everyone necessarily sees him as a good fit, but Larkin's presence in town allows the Habs to be more aggressive in pursuing a winger like Kucherov.

All of this is interesting in light of the fact that yesterday, the NHLPA's X account posted highlights from an interview with Cole Caufield. In the interview, Caufield was asked who his two dream linemates would be from among all players in NHL history.

And one of the two names Caufield mentioned is none other than… Kucherov. Well, well.

Cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate and get to know Cole Caufield a bit better in this week's Player Q&A ➡️ https://t.co/JHK8kRtIrm — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 26, 2026

You'd think that for a scorer like Caufield, playing alongside Kucherov would be a dream come true. The Russian is one of the best playmakers in NHL history, and Caufield is in a good position to know this, given that he faces him several times a year as a division rival.

And maybe Caufield is also taking this opportunity to try to convince Kucherov to come to Montreal, hehe.

It's worth noting that, in addition to Kucherov, Caufield also mentioned Connor McDavid as a dream linemate. McDavid's name has also been mentioned in Montreal, but we know he's less likely to change teams.

But we can all agree that if the Canadiens manage to land both of them, no one's going to complain… and it's clear that Caufield definitely wouldn't complain, hehe.

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

The Canadiens teamed up with their neighbors at St. Michael's Mission to hold a special 50/50 raffle and a coat and boot drive to support Montrealers in need Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/QEQdDjLmZS — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2026

– What do you think?

It promises to be… entertaining. https://t.co/qQtpih4uty https://t.co/AonK9rHKYR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 27, 2026

– Note: