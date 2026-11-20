Yesterday, during the Canadiens' emotional 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes, the end of the game drew the most attention. After all, there were no goals in the first 50 minutes of the game.

What really caught everyone's attention was Shayne Gostisbehere's hit on Lane Hutson.

But what the Hurricanes player didn't know was that the small Canadiens defenseman was going to take being knocked down like that the wrong way.

Gostisbehere didn't know it at the time, but he fucked up #GoHabsGo #CarolinaCulture #NHL https://t.co/U5qwoYXzac — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 20, 2026

But his teammates certainly did.

As Marc Denis reported, the Habs players made sure to remind Gostisbehere that he'd just awakened a sleeping beast. And they were absolutely right.

The Habs players didn't hesitate to remind Gostisbehere that his check on Hutson had roused him! 👿 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/NQp9j95aOl — RDS (@RDSca) November 20, 2026

In the next sequence, Hutson started skating along the boards like a kid eating a chocolate bar on Halloween night. Hutson wanted to show he was up to the task.

Then, he answered with his cannon of a shot.

His first goal of the game came thanks to his excellent shot. But his overtime goal was scored because he's brimming with talent—and because he knows how to use it.

What a crazy play.

LANE SAYS GOODNIGHT ✌️ LANE CALLS THE GAME #GoHabsGo https://t.co/BQfiYNFK6g — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2026

Lane Hutson, who was involved in all six of the Canadiens' goals on the three-game road trip (he had four assists in the two games in the New York area), wasn't just good on those two goals—he had a great game overall. The stats prove it.

If Hutson hadn't been so good, Jakub Dobes would be the talk of the town this morning. But we'll have a chance to discuss that later this morning on the site.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on November 19, 2026: https://t.co/P8BkluVBlt — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 20, 2026

Hutson, who leads the Canadiens with 24 points in 23 games (four points ahead of the captain and ahead of Cole Caufield), had recently told Dobes that he wanted to score two goals in a game.

Well, he's done it.

Hutson continues to improve and take on more responsibility. He's truly becoming one of the best defensemen in the NHL, currently ranked fourth among defensemen in points.

We're lucky to have him.

But Lane Hutson and Jakub Dobes—who played his best game of the season—aren't the only two players worth mentioning this Friday morning.

What stood out to me from yesterday's game?

1. For those who think yesterday's game was just another matchup, think again: the Canadiens really wanted to win this one, considering the Hurricanes beat the Habs in the 2026 playoffs.

Beating the champions without your top goaltender in net has to be a morale booster.

#Habs Martin St. Louis on the win against Carolina « We played against them in the playoffs and lost four in a row, then lost another one at the start of the year, so that's five in a row. For the coaching staff, this game had been circled for a long time. We improved as a team tonight; even if we hadn't won, we deserved what we got. » (Translated from French) #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) November 20, 2026

2. I understand that the Hurricanes had two more power plays than the Canadiens (three to one), but seeing that Jake Evans played for 22:56 is still huge.

He's an important player.

3. Juraj Slafkovsky seems to have gotten the message (that he's lost his spot on the first line) because he's seemed a bit more engaged over the last two games.

His six blocked shots are proof of that.

Juraj Slafkovsky blocked 6 shots tonight. That ties his career high. — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 20, 2026

4. Adam Engstrom didn't have a bad game, but we're still wondering what justifies benching David Reinbacher like that.

At least he's getting paid more than he was in the AHL. But he can't develop to his full potential if he never plays.

The Canadiens could easily have left a forward on the bench and played with seven defensemen if necessary. But they chose to give Florian Xhekaj and Brett Berard six or seven minutes of ice time instead of suiting up the Austrian.

What will it take for him to get playing time?

5. Among the players who attempted at least four faceoffs (Oliver Kapanen was 3-for-3), Phillip Danault was the only one who had a good one under his belt. He was 8-for-13.

The others need to do better.

Overtime

It's a day off for the Canadiens. So don't expect the Canadiens to provide a medical update on Zachary Bolduc, who didn't play yesterday due to an injury.

Action resumes tomorrow with a game against the Flyers, who will be in town. How will the Canadiens respond to their return home against a tough team?