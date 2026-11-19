After a win in New Jersey yesterday, the Canadiens were in Carolina tonight for the final game of a three-game road trip.

For this game, the Habs were without Zachary Bolduc, who is injured. That means Florian Xhekaj has reclaimed his spot in the lineup.

What will it take for David Reinbacher to get some playing time? I ask because the defensive lineup was unchanged from yesterday's game—aside from the goalie, of course. #JakubDobes

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/RTN8irJCjb — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2026

Line 'em uphttps://t.co/w7Ds5kW1nq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 19, 2026

In the first period, we saw, in some ways, a repeat of the 2026 playoff series. After all, the Hurricanes were playing good hockey, and the Canadiens were struggling to gain the upper hand—and to get shots on goal.

At least Dobes didn't falter in the opening minutes of the game, unlike in the 2026 playoffs.

That said, Dobes still managed to pick up a penalty late in the period. He didn't need to hook like that, but hey—it's Dobes.

We'll give him credit where it's due, though: aside from the penalty, the goalie was really solid. While his teammates couldn't find the back of the net, he held down the fort in front of his own net, which is a good thing. He was really on his game tonight.

In fact, there were no goals in the first two periods of the game. The play that caught everyone's attention was probably that check on Lane Hutson… who got back up and continued playing in the second period.

He's small, but he's tough. And the check seemed to fire him up for the rest of the game.

Lane Hutson dazed after a hit by Gostisbehere 😬 https://t.co/jfaMCyl41j — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

Lane Hutson takes it out on Seth Jarvis 👀 https://t.co/FormlFwTDe — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

All of this heated up the game a bit. In the third period, Taylor Hall and Kaiden Guhle dropped the gloves—not exactly part of these two guys' usual job description.

Well.

Kaiden Guhle vs. Taylor Hall fight https://t.co/FLxEePQlan — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 20, 2026

We were wondering when we'd finally see a goal. It wasn't until 6:19 left in the third period that the Hurricanes scored.

Nikolaj Ehlers capitalized on a deflected puck to beat Jakub Dobes, who was playing with a lot of grit tonight. Too bad for the Habs' goalie…

Nikolaj Ehlers breaks the deadlock late in the third period ⬇️ https://t.co/dLsnMETPRc — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

Except the Canadiens weren't done yet. Moments later, Lane Hutson fired a shot right where Grandma hides the cookies to tie the game.

We've said it before, but… what a talent. It's almost as if all the time he spends on the ice on his days off is making all the difference for him.

THAT'S HOW YOU RESPOND THAT'S HOW YOU RESPOND #GoHabsGo https://t.co/42Q0QMx1sA — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2026

It wasn't until after regulation time that this game was finally decided. And who else but Lane Hutson to end the game in overtime?

The star defenseman scored a stunning goal to end the game. This guy's talent is simply spectacular, and right now, he's on fire.

Final score: 2-1 (overtime) Montreal.

The Canadiens' next game will take place Saturday night at the Bell Centre. The Philadelphia Flyers, who have been the talk of the town lately, will be in town.

Overtime

— Excellent point.

Still, it's pretty wild to see so many empty seats in Carolina. For a team that won the Stanley Cup, it's hard to imagine. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 20, 2026

– The Canadiens played better in the second period than in the first. And, surprisingly, it looks like the team no longer tends to have a rough second period.

– Two wins out of three on this week's road trip? That's a good start.

– The last time (before tonight) that Jakub Dobes finished a game with a save percentage above .900 was in September, during the first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

– That's why I would have opted for an 11-7 format.