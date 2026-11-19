NHL players clearly don't always have it easy.

Jack Campbell, who was a controversial goaltender during his prime years in the NHL, is the ultimate proof of this, having agreed to open up about the times he attempted to take his own life.

Dan Robson of The Athletic spoke with the former goaltender, who courageously agreed to open up.

This story contains details about self-harm and suicide. The content may be difficult to read and emotionally upsetting. https://t.co/fO00UmeSBv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2026

What you need to know is that the goalie began experiencing panic attacks during his time in Toronto. But things escalated in Edmonton.

Since he'd signed a big contract, expectations were higher. And you know as well as I do that the goalie didn't live up to those expectations—he just wasn't the same player he was in Toronto.

In 2024, after being assigned to the Oilers' farm team, Campbell was recalled.

He then took a trip to Greece with his wife, and he wasn't feeling well. But it's important to note that he wasn't in the right frame of mind for the trip: in the weeks leading up to it, he had isolated himself and started drinking more.

And it was during that trip that he jumped off a 70-foot cliff. He survived because he landed on a tree. He blamed it all on alcohol since he had been drinking at the time.

He wanted to convince himself and others that it was an accident. But in reality, he's willing to say today that it wasn't a mistake. He really wanted to jump.

Then, a few months later, he reported to the Red Wings' farm team, with whom he had signed. One evening, when he wasn't feeling well, he asked the people around him if they had a gun.

Fortunately, the people around him understood his distress. He received support and subsequently agreed to seek help through the players' program.

And today, he's doing better. That's the most important thing about all of this.

We want to remind you that it's never too late and that you can ask for help when things aren't going well. There are resources available to prevent the worst from happening.

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

What are the Giants playing? https://t.co/HfJlSUpVtX https://t.co/g8JmLZxSt3 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 19, 2026

– Note to self.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – About Rakell's trade to the #Blackhawks | With that deal, Chicago now has three first-round picks this year: theirs, Florida's, and Edmonton's. It wasn't theirs. It was either Florida's or Edmonton's. I don't know which one. Teräväinen, I think, was headed to Pittsburgh in that deal. That was the player the Penguins were going to take. And there's been some speculation about who the prospect was going with him. There were reports about one of their prospects, Xavier Villeneuve. I actually heard specifically—once his name got out there—that a couple of people reached out to me and said, “If you're going to talk about this, it's not him.” I heard that from a few different sources. But I do think it was someone who plays in the American Hockey League. — 11/19 #LetsGoPens #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 19, 2026

– Why does he want an agent?