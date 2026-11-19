The Canadiens are in Carolina for tonight's game against the Hurricanes.

And with Zachary Bolduc's injury, we were wondering what Martin St-Louis' lineup would look like.

Now we know.

Basically, the Canadiens will play with 12 forwards: Florian Xhekaj will return to the lineup after missing the last game. He'll take Bolduc's spot in the Canadiens' lineup.

That means David Reinbacher will be left out. Yes, again…

Caufield – Suzuki – Texier Newhook – Evans – Slafkovsky Dach – Danault – Beck Florian – Kapanen – Berard Hutson – Carrier Guhle – Dobson Xhekaj – Engstrom Reinbacher (Reinbacher will most likely not play—awaiting confirmation on the final lineups, but he appeared to be an extra) — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 19, 2026

More details to come…