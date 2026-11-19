There's some good news regarding Mike Matheson.

For the past few days, things had been looking rather worrisome for the Canadiens defenseman… because there were some questions to be asked.

And according to Elliotte Friedman, rumors were circulating that he would need surgery, which would end his season. Let's just say that's not exactly the scenario people in Montreal would want to hear…

But Friedman provided an interesting (and, above all, important) clarification on the matter.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the Sportsnet insider stated that he had been told the rumors about surgery and a season-ending absence were false.

In fact, the Canadiens are hoping to see Matheson back in action within a few weeks… which is encouraging.



Elliotte Friedman – 32T – Matheson's injury | There were rumors that he was going to have surgery and he's out for the year. And I've been told that's not the case, that they're hoping he's going to be back in a couple of weeks. – 11/19 #GoHabsGo #NHL https://t.co/wp7DrO5Bgg — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 19, 2026

We still need to be careful, though: Friedman is describing a scenario the Habs are hoping for.

So this isn't confirmation that the defenseman will actually be back in two weeks or sooner… but there's a pretty obvious difference between being out for a few weeks and having the season completely over.

I talked about this on Monday on Radio X: Matheson remains a key part of Martin St-Louis's defensive corps, and the Canadiens need him. His experience, mobility, and ability to carry the puck make him a tough player to replace in the lineup… and we also know just how important his presence is in the locker room.

He wears an A on his jersey, after all.



And for good reason!

In a Nutshell

– Yeah. No doubt about it.

The franchise player is Lane Hutson, according to @MA_PerreaultTVA ⬇️

https://t.co/qzawpRza5Q — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 19, 2026

– Hehe.

Always spreading joy 👍 Thumbs up to you too, Jakey!!! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/2qtBCaxpRm — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2026

– That makes sense.

The Habs are ranked 9th in the NHL's latest Super 16 power rankings https://t.co/9S92mg9B7N — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 19, 2026

– Okay.