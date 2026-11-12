Trade Request: The Jets Were Not (At All) Impressed with Connor Hellebuyck’s Performance

Connor Hellebuyck wanted to leave Winnipeg. We knew that.

But what we're now learning about the discussions between the goaltender and the Jets is particularly interesting.

Because, according to Elliotte Friedman, Hellebuyck reportedly never initially mentioned that certain incidents were causing problems for his family. And that's precisely where the tension arose.

In a recent segment, Friedman explained that when Hellebuyck initially requested a trade, he had clearly identified the Florida Panthers as his preferred destination.

At that point, the incidents that would eventually have bothered the goaltender had never been discussed with the Jets: the goaltender hadn't brought up any issues concerning his family.

It was only when things started to go south and the trade with the Panthers wasn't materializing that he reportedly finally decided to speak up, according to Elliott Friedman.

The Jets really didn't appreciate it (which is understandable)… and that's also why the goalie's press conference upon his return to Winnipeg didn't go well in the end.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – Hellebuyck Full Storyline (Warning: Sorry, long report) | When Hellebuyck initially told the Jets he wanted to be traded, he said, “I want to be traded to Florida.” And it was about the direction of the team. […] The incident or incidents that bothered him didn't come up. Then eventually he moved on from the team because the Jets didn't like what the Panthers were offering to top his list. […] But again, whatever bothered him didn't come up. Later, when things weren't going the way he wanted them to and he hadn't been traded yet, that's when he brought it up. […] In Hellebuyck's mind, he was thinking, “I'm not dragging my family into this,” […] “I want to protect my family.” […] But on the other side, there are the Jets. And they're like, “Really? Now? You're telling us this now, months later?” And they were skeptical about it. They were like, “Now you're just bringing other things into it that you didn't tell us before.” So in Hellebuyck's mind, he was doing the right thing and he was protecting his family. And he did want to be traded. The Jets were like, “No, this isn't right. If this was really the issue, you should have told us that from the start.” So this whole thing about what happened when and what really was a factor—that's why I think we got to that point. Hellebuyck wanted to leave it out, and the Jets were upset that it wasn't on the table from the beginning. And everyone out there can decide how they feel about that. It's pretty much over now, really. But that's what I think happened—11/12 #GoJetsGo #NJDevils #NHL #FlaPanthers — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 12, 2026

As for Hellebuyck, his explanation was simple: he wanted to protect his family and didn't want to involve them in this situation.

So he thought he was doing the right thing by keeping certain details to himself… But from Winnipeg's perspective, the reaction was logical: why didn't you tell us sooner?

If safety was truly a factor in his trade request, why didn't he mention it from the start? That's essentially what the Jets are holding against the goaltender right now.

And it's not hard to understand why management was surprised to learn that it was originally linked to his wife and children. When you don't know about it and then have it thrown in your face like that…