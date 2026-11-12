Trade Request: The Jets Were Not (At All) Impressed with Connor Hellebuyck’s Performance

Marc-Olivier Cook
Trade Request: The Jets Were Not (At All) Impressed with Connor Hellebuyck&#8217;s Performance
Credit: Sportsnet

Connor Hellebuyck wanted to leave Winnipeg. We knew that.

But what we're now learning about the discussions between the goaltender and the Jets is particularly interesting.

Because, according to Elliotte Friedman, Hellebuyck reportedly never initially mentioned that certain incidents were causing problems for his family. And that's precisely where the tension arose.

In a recent segment, Friedman explained that when Hellebuyck initially requested a trade, he had clearly identified the Florida Panthers as his preferred destination.

At that point, the incidents that would eventually have bothered the goaltender had never been discussed with the Jets: the goaltender hadn't brought up any issues concerning his family.

It was only when things started to go south and the trade with the Panthers wasn't materializing that he reportedly finally decided to speak up, according to Elliott Friedman.

The Jets really didn't appreciate it (which is understandable)… and that's also why the goalie's press conference upon his return to Winnipeg didn't go well in the end.

As for Hellebuyck, his explanation was simple: he wanted to protect his family and didn't want to involve them in this situation.

So he thought he was doing the right thing by keeping certain details to himself… But from Winnipeg's perspective, the reaction was logical: why didn't you tell us sooner?

If safety was truly a factor in his trade request, why didn't he mention it from the start? That's essentially what the Jets are holding against the goaltender right now.

And it's not hard to understand why management was surprised to learn that it was originally linked to his wife and children. When you don't know about it and then have it thrown in your face like that…

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